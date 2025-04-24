Nissan has revised its earnings forecast for the 2024-25 financial year to reflect that it could lose up to £4.0 billion – nearly 10 times more than it had previously expected.

The firm had predicted a net loss of ¥80 billion (£426 million) for the year ended 31 March 2025 but has now adjusted this figure to between ¥700bn and ¥750bn (£3.7bn-£4.0bn).

This is a dramatic reduction on the near-¥427bn (£2.3bn) income that Nissan recorded a year ago.

It attributed the dramatic increase in its losses to the cost of the revival plan set out by incoming CEO Ivan Espinosa, including a ¥500bn (£2.6bn)