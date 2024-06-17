BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nio still on track for UK launch after departure of boss
Nio still on track for UK launch after departure of boss

Chinese firm says it's still "committed to Europe" after exit of UK and German bosses and in light of new EV tariffs
Felix Page
19 June 2024

Nio has reaffirmed its commitment to launching in the UK, after its UK boss left the firm with no replacement lined up. 

Matt Galvin left the firm last month for rival Polestar, leaving the top job unoccupied and raising questions over the Chinese EV brand’s long-mooted plans for a UK entry. 

Galvin was also Nio's head of European sales, leading operations in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. 

Marius Hayler, boss of Nio's German operations, has also joined Polestar, casting more uncertainty on the brand's plans for its wider European business – particularly in light of the heavy tariffs that the EU is set to apply to imported Chinese EVs from next month.

