New Aston Martin boss outlines plans for profitability

Aston Martin is aiming for record annual sales of around 8000 a year as part of new boss Adrian Hallmark’s plan to return the persistently loss-making company to profit.

Hallmark, formerly boss of Bentley, told investors he’d undergone “60 days of intense learning” since joining the company at the start of September.

His first move was to shrink previously guided sales targets for this year to around 6000 units from more than 7000, citing supply-chain issues as well as low Chinese demand.

The hard reset battered the company share price, dropping its valuation below £1 billion for the first time since it was listed in 2019.