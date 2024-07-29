Mitsubishi to join Nissan-Honda alliance for electric cars

Mitsubishi is set to enter into the Nissan-Honda EV alliance in a bid to cut the cost of developing software and electric cars, according to trade publication Nikkei Asia.

The partnership betweeen the two Japanese manufacturers, established in March, also covers parts sourcing and advanced driver assistance systems.

Nikkei said it expects Nissan and Honda to jointly develop a new software architecture for their next-generation cars,and for Mitsubishi to then licence it for its own use.

The trio could also work to fill gaps in each other’s line-ups, with Mitsubishi potentially supplying plug-in hybrid powertrains or small kei trucks to Honda, which currently has neither.