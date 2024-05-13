Mini CEO Stefanie Wurst steps down after two years

Mini CEO Stefanie Wurst is leaving the role after just two years, but staying with the BMW Group in a new position.

She will continue to lead the brand until 1 August, when she will be replaced by Stefan Richmann, who is currently head of the BMW Group's corporate strategy division. Wurst's new role will be announced soon, Autocar understands.

Wurst's shock departure from the CEO chair has been confirmed just two weeks after she was in Beijing to reveal the new Mini Aceman - the third new model introduced under her leadership, joining the new Cooper and Countryman in a completely overhauled line-up. A new Mini five-door hatchback is in the works as the final entrant into this new-look line-up, she recently confirmed.

The reasons for her exit have not been given.