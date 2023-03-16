Jaguar names new managing director ahead of 2025 relaunch

Jaguar has named Rawdon Glover as its new managing director ahead of its relaunch in 2025.

He succeeds Philip Koehn, who has only publicly been the boss of Jaguar for the past few weeks. Koehn has led the Jaguar team since the start of the so-called Panthera project in 2019, having previously worked at Rolls-Royce on its Architecture of Luxury.

Glover, who has been at Jaguar Land Rover for almost a decade, was most recently managing director of JLR in the UK, a position he had been in since 2018.

He will be succeeded by Patrick McGillycuddy on an interim basis.

"Jaguar will be reimagined as an all-electric luxury brand by 2025," read a company statement. "It will be a copy of nothing. As the business now prepares to launch the reimagined Jaguar brand to clients around the world, we have appointed Rawdon Glover as brand managing director.

Jaguar is in the process of developing a whole new range of models, switching solely to electric power and pushing dramatically in the market to challenge the likes of Bentley. It has been secretive of his plans to date, however, Glover’s appointment symbolises the fact that its relaunch is nearing.

JLR has confirmed that Koehn remains in the company, but a new position for him hasn't yet been announced.

Koehn has led the Panthera team since the start in 2019, including all phases of the development programme through to its current position of completed design and business plans.

Autocar understands that the new Jaguar range will include three models, all of which will be electric crossovers and none smaller than the Range Rover Sport.

The entry price will be around £80,000-£90,000, and the largest flagship model, created with China and the US in mind, will cost from £120,000.