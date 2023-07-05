How Nio's brand-building strategy extends beyond automotive

Your wallet or smartphone is likely to be stuffed with various loyalty cards and apps, giving you rewards for buying everything from groceries to coffee.
Nio has a dedicated app that is as much about building loyalty as selling cars
The firm has a Nio Life brand of merch developed with around 500 designers and other companies
Nio fans arrange events via the firm's app - events such as camping
Nio Houses are different from many because they do more than merely showcase cars
Each Nio House has its own coffee shop where you can buy Nio-branded drinks and snacks
