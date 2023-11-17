Editor's letter: Polestar shows how tough being a start-up can be

It’s tough to be a start-up in the car-making world. It’s one thing to engineer a car ready for production, quite another to then put it into mass production and satisfy all kinds of legislation, manage sales channels, aftersales and spread the name of the car you’re trying to sell in the first place.

No other product requires such careful cradle to grave management and burden as cars and you have to do it for multiple models at the same time for wildly different global markets.

Tesla made a loss for 17 straight years before turning a profit in 2020 and is truly the anomaly for car-making start-ups achieving success; so many names have faded away (Faraday) while others have got there and are struggling (Rivian) and then there are those that get to the point of making a car having spent billions to get to production readiness and then pull out anyway (Dyson).

Then there is a start-up like Polestar.