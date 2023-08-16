Editor's letter: Adrian Mardell proves he is the man to revive JLR

When Adrian Mardell was named CEO of JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) on an interim basis late last year, his was a name somewhat from leftfield.

He stepped up from his CFO role to replace Thierry Bolloré and clearly left such a good impression amongst the Tata hierarchy that he was last month given the job on a full-time basis.

The automotive industry is a big place but a small one at the same time, where everyone seemingly knows - or knows of - everyone, particularly when the top job is at stake. However, while Mardell’s wasn't a name not widely known externally, internally he's as well connected and respected as they come.

That much was obvious when we sat down with him for an hour last week for a