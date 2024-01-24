Autocar Great Women 2024: nominations now open

Entries are now open for Autocar’s Great Women 2024, recognising the motoring industry’s best female talents who show great potential in their fast-developing careers.

Run by Autocar in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Great Women celebrates the achievements of the most influential women across the motoring sector.

At this year’s event, to be held on Tuesday 30 April, the Top 100 will be announced, chosen by Autocar and its panel of judges based on their seniority and level of influence.

These outstanding individuals will cover categories including marketing, retail, vehicle development and manufacturing.

There will also be an apprentice category, separate to the Top 100, to celebrate the industry’s up-and-comers.

Enter your nominations here

Alongside them, an overall winner will be crowned. They will join a long list of distinguished previous winners, such as Stellantis’s Alison Jones and Citroën’s Linda Jackson.

The event will also include presentations from keynote speakers (soon to be announced), a panel debate and a networking session.

This year is the ninth edition of the Autocar Great Women awards, which was launched in 2016. The initiative celebrates women within the automotive sector, annually switching focus between future industry leaders (as part of Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars) and the powerhouses who command the greatest influence within their fields.

Haymarket Automotive's managing director, Rachael Prasher, said: “Now in its ninth year, Autocar Great Women continues to shine a spotlight on the enormous number of talented women in our automotive industry. I am, as always, looking forward to seeing this year's entries.”

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said: “We're proud to support this important initiative once again as the UK auto industry strives to attract the brightest talent the world has to offer from all backgrounds and skillsets.