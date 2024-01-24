BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Great Women 2024: nominations now open

Event, to be held on 30 April, celebrates the achievements of the most influential women across the motoring sector
24 January 2024

Entries are now open for Autocar’s Great Women 2024, recognising the motoring industry’s best female talents who show great potential in their fast-developing careers. 

Run by Autocar in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Great Women celebrates the achievements of the most influential women across the motoring sector.

At this year’s event, to be held on Tuesday 30 April, the Top 100 will be announced, chosen by Autocar and its panel of judges based on their seniority and level of influence.

These outstanding individuals will cover categories including marketing, retail, vehicle development and manufacturing.

There will also be an apprentice category, separate to the Top 100, to celebrate the industry’s up-and-comers. 

Enter your nominations here

Alongside them, an overall winner will be crowned. They will join a long list of distinguished previous winners, such as Stellantis’s Alison Jones and Citroën’s Linda Jackson.

The event will also include presentations from keynote speakers (soon to be announced), a panel debate and a networking session. 

This year is the ninth edition of the Autocar Great Women awards, which was launched in 2016. The initiative celebrates women within the automotive sector, annually switching focus between future industry leaders (as part of Autocar Great Women: Rising Stars) and the powerhouses who command the greatest influence within their fields.

Haymarket Automotive's managing director, Rachael Prasher, said: “Now in its ninth year, Autocar Great Women continues to shine a spotlight on the enormous number of talented women in our automotive industry. I am, as always, looking forward to seeing this year's entries.”

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said: “We're proud to support this important initiative once again as the UK auto industry strives to attract the brightest talent the world has to offer from all backgrounds and skillsets. 

“A diverse workforce will be integral to the sector’s success as it makes its most radical transformation in more than a century, and highlighting the exceptional women leading that transformation will help to inspire a new generation of talented people to join our ranks and influence the next era of mobility, in the UK and globally.”

Autocar Great Women 2024 is proudly sponsored by APC UK, Aston Martin, Bentley Motors, BMW UK, Bosch, Horiba MIRA, Ineos Automotive, Jardine Motors, Keyloop, Lookers, McLaren Automotive, Nissan, Stellantis, Trust Ford and the Volkswagen Group.

Nominees will be invited to the prestigious awards ceremony. Spaces at the ceremony are limited, but it is open to wider members of the industry on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Anyone interested in applying for tickets should contact Lydia Curtis on lydia.curtis@haymarket.com.

