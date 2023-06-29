Aion reaffirms IPO and global business plans

Aion, the six-year-old electric car brand operated by Guangzhou Automotive Corporation (GAC), is pushing ahead with plans for an initial public offering (IPO) stock market listing.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Guangzhou Municipal Government Information Office in China this week, the head of Aion's public relations department, Yin Jie, reiterated earlier comments made by GAC president Feng Xingya, saying it is “making every effort to prepare for an IPO”.

Although no timeframe for the move has been revealed, the indications are that Aion is seeking to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market, a Nasdaq-style board established in 2019.

Yin said Aion plans to announce details of its global business strategy later this year, with the target being to exceed one million cars in annual production and sales by 2025.