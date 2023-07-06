Electric car subscription firm Onto loses key backer

Electric car subscription service Onto is “exploring a number of options” after losing key financial backer Legal & General, CEO Rob Jolly has said.

The loss-making company, which claims to be the largest EV subscription service in Europe, has been hit by falling residual values of electric vehicles in recent months, Jolly said.

“Legal & General continues to be a supportive shareholder with Onto. However, [it] isn’t planning to invest further at this time,” Jolly said in an emailed statement. “We are therefore exploring a number of options regarding further investment while we continue on our path to profitability.”