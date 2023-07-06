Electric car subscription firm Onto enters administration

Onto, one of the UK’s largest electric car subscription services, has entered administration following the loss of key financial backer Legal & General (L&G).

The brand offered flexible leases on electric cars, charging zero upfront deposit and rolling extras such as insurance tax into one monthly subscription fee. It held a stock of 7000 vehicles – including the Fiat 500 Electric, Tesla Model 3 and Volkswagen ID 3 – with 20,000 customers.

The firm was hit by the falling residual values of electric cars in recent months, CEO Rob Jolly said in July. According to a Sky News report, L&G declined to offer further funding to Onto that month, having committed £22.5 million in May and June. It also led a $60 million (£50m) funding round for the subscription service in late 2022.