Why Ford axing the Fiesta doesn’t spell the end for superminis

Back in October, Ford triggered what felt like a seismic event in the car industry when it announced that it would stop production of the Fiesta in June next year. The shock was so great because the car has come to symbolise this country’s love of the supermini after spending 12 consecutive years at the top of the sales charts – until it was beaten last year.

Then in November, we heard from the head of the Volkswagen brand, Thomas Schäfer, that he might have to stop production of the Polo – one of the Fiesta’s biggest rivals – due to the claimed severity of the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations landing in 2025.

VW stablemate Audi already stated in 2021 that it won’t replace the A1, with brand CEO Markus Duesmann again citing emissions regulations.

If all this does come to pass, then three of the top 10 superminis sold in the UK up to the end of October will have disappeared. We’ve got used to writing obituaries within the city car segment as models like the Ford Ka, Peugeot 108, Vauxhall Viva and Suzuki Celerio shuffle off this mortal coil without replacements, but the erosion of the core supermini sector is of much greater significance to UK car buyers.

One of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares’ favourite themes in speeches is the gradual removal of the ‘freedom of mobility’ from the middle classes. His argument is that increasing costs imposed by the combined forces of regulation and inflation are pushing up the prices of cars beyond the point where the average buyer can afford them. “It's very important not only for the car companies, but also for the social stability of the Western societies in which we operate,” he said in February.

Superminis are the essence of that freedom. They’re cheap, practical, often stylish and generally well equipped. These days they’re equally good at school runs, shopping trips and motorway slogs.

Amid all the upheaval in the past two years, superminis remain a key UK segment. The Vauxhall Corsa was the second best-seller in the nine months to the end of October, according to figures from industry lobby group the SMMT. The UK-built Mini hatchback was fifth. Overall, 17% of cars we bought this year were superminis, a figure that is surprisingly close to the 19% share they took in 2017 – before electrification, Covid and inflation upended industry strategy.