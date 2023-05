The appearance of a Maybach version of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class on a recent episode of hit US series Succession prompted a debate on UK car Twitter, begging the question: when did you last see one?

Belying its rarity in the UK, Mercedes has in fact made a spectacular global success of its ultra-luxury brand, given that pricing starts at a lofty £173,165.

In 2020, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius promised he would double Maybach sales from the 12,000 achieved in 2019.