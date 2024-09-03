What Car? partners with Auto Trader for new car deals

Autocar sibling title What Car? will replace its New Car Deals configurator with Auto Trader new car listings as part of a deepening tie-up between the two brands.

From October, some 20,000 in-stock and 'available soon' new cars listed for sale on Auto Trader will also be advertised to users of whatcar.com. Prospective buyers who click on a listing on What Car? will be transitioned to Auto Trader to complete their buying journey.

It represents an extension of the partnership between Haymarket Automotive (publisher of Autocar and What Car?) and Auto Trader. Auto Trader and What Car? are two sites that more than half of UK buyers would visit first for their next new car purchase, more than four times the nearest competitor, according to recent Auto Trader and Which? surveys.

Since July 2022, Auto Trader listings for used cars have featured on the two publications’ websites, and the 20,000 in-stock and available soon new cars will join the 430,000 used and 37,000 nearly new cars already available to What Car? users.