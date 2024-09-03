BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: What Car? partners with Auto Trader for new car deals
UP NEXT
Aston Martin Vanquish returns as 824bhp V12 flagship

What Car? partners with Auto Trader for new car deals

Autocar sibling title will serve some 20,000 new car listings, extending a partnership beyond its present used car offering
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
3 September 2024

Autocar sibling title What Car? will replace its New Car Deals configurator with Auto Trader new car listings as part of a deepening tie-up between the two brands. 

From October, some 20,000 in-stock and 'available soon' new cars listed for sale on Auto Trader will also be advertised to users of whatcar.com. Prospective buyers who click on a listing on What Car? will be transitioned to Auto Trader to complete their buying journey.

It represents an extension of the partnership between Haymarket Automotive (publisher of Autocar and What Car?) and Auto Trader. Auto Trader and What Car? are two sites that more than half of UK buyers would visit first for their next new car purchase, more than four times the nearest competitor, according to recent Auto Trader and Which? surveys.

Related articles

Since July 2022, Auto Trader listings for used cars have featured on the two publications’ websites, and the 20,000 in-stock and available soon new cars will join the 430,000 used and 37,000 nearly new cars already available to What Car? users.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Audi A3 hero front
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
8
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
range rover sv review
Range Rover Sport SV review
7
Range Rover Sport SV review

View all car reviews