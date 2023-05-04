BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK new car market continues recovery but EV outlook drops
UP NEXT
LEVC to launch new EV line-up in aggressive global expansion

UK new car market continues recovery but EV outlook drops

Total of 132,990 new cars were registered last month, an increase of 11.6% over April 2022
News
2 mins read
4 May 2023

The UK car market achieved its ninth consecutive month of growth in April, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), with easing supply-chain pressures supporting the best start to a year since before the pandemic. 

In total, 132,990 new cars were registered last month, an increase of 11.6% year on year and the best April performance since 2021, when 141,583 units were sold. However, the industry is still 17.4% down compared with 2019. 

The SMMT has attributed the month’s positive performance to the ever-improving supply chain. It has also increased the projected outlook for 2023 by 40,000, up from 1.79 million to 1.83m. 

Related articles

Should the UK hit that target, it would represent growth of 13.5%

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
tesla model y rwd 2023 01 cornering frton
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
01 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV FD 2023 Lead driving front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive

View all latest drives