Porsche chief expects 'challenging times' in 2025 as margins slip

German firm will invest in new models and trim jobs as it restructures to 'strengthen the brand'

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
12 March 2025

Porsche boss Oliver Blume is expecting “challenging times” in 2025 due to lower sales and further investment in rescaling its product portfolio, but he insists the firm is setting “the right course to strength the brand” in the longer term.

The German manufacturer struggled in 2024, with its operating profits of €5.6 billion (£4.72bn) down 22.6% on the previous year's. Porsche’s overall sales revenue of €40.1bn (£33.8bn) declined only 1.1%, but the firm was hit by heavy investment in renewed products and work to extend the life of its combustion and hybrid models to adapt to lower than expected demand for EVs.

