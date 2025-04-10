BACK TO ALL NEWS
Polestar boss on 76% sales uplift and push for more showrooms
Polestar boss on 76% sales uplift and push for more showrooms

Some 12,000 Polestars were sold in Q1 up from 6975 in the same period of 2024; one in four were sold in the UK

10 April 2025

There is a “renaissance of retailers” happening in the industry according to the boss of Polestar, who credits the firm’s recent increase in sales with having more physical retailers and people selling its cars.

Polestar started as an online-only brand with limited physical presence but CEO Michael Lohscheller, who took the top job last October, is overseeing a roll out of a physical retail network that is doing “active selling”.

“Leasing or buying a car is an important decision and you don’t just do it online, or at least not everybody does," he told Autocar.

