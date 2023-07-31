More records for Lamborghini as sales soar in first half of 2023

Lamborghini has posted yet another round of record-breaking financial figures, finishing the first half of 2023 with increases in sales, revenues and profits.

The Italian firm sold 5341 cars from January to June, a 4.9% increase year on year.

It cited especially strong demand for the Huracán supercar and Urus SUV in their final months on sale in their current form.

Each model will be replaced next year by a plug-in hybrid and is sold out until then.

Lamborghini also recently announced that the order bank for its new Revuelto V12 hybrid supercar stretches into 2026.