BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hybrids close gap to petrol cars in Europe as EV demand flattens
UP NEXT
New Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV boasts 68-mile EV range

Hybrids close gap to petrol cars in Europe as EV demand flattens

Data from EU industry body shows growth in hybrid sales was driven by big gains in France, Spain, Germany, Italy
Will Rimell
News
1 min read
21 March 2024

Hybrid car sales in the EU surged by 24.4% in February to close in on petrol car sales, while electric car sales flattened, data from European industry body the ACEA has revealed.

This month-on-month growth for hybrids was driven by big gains in the key markets of France (up 41.5%), Spain (26.5%), Germany (16.4%) and Italy (16.1%), which collectively accounted for more than 70% of total hybrid sales (255,511).

This pushed hybrids’ market share to 28.9%, second only to petrols (35.5%, with 313,681 cars sold in February).

Related articles

The bloc's most popular powertrain recorded a year-on-year increase of 6.1%,

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Jeep Avenger eHybrid front lead
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
8
Jeep Avenger e-Hybrid review
hyundai ioniq 5n track review 2024 09
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

View all car reviews