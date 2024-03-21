Hybrids close gap to petrol cars in Europe as EV demand flattens

Hybrid car sales in the EU surged by 24.4% in February to close in on petrol car sales, while electric car sales flattened, data from European industry body the ACEA has revealed.

This month-on-month growth for hybrids was driven by big gains in the key markets of France (up 41.5%), Spain (26.5%), Germany (16.4%) and Italy (16.1%), which collectively accounted for more than 70% of total hybrid sales (255,511).

This pushed hybrids’ market share to 28.9%, second only to petrols (35.5%, with 313,681 cars sold in February).

The bloc's most popular powertrain recorded a year-on-year increase of 6.1%,