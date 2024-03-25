Consumer watchdog calls for car dealers to be licensed

A major consumer watchdog has called for car dealers to be licensed after reports showed that used cars are among consumers' most complained-about purchases.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), which trains trading standards officers, issued the demand for the first time in its latest manifesto.

Although it couldn't say what form such a system would take or how it would be applied, the proposal is backed by its members, lead officers and key stakeholders.

The CTSI said it was compelled to act by the increase in disputes involving used cars reported by fellow consumer organisation Citizens Advice.