BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Consumer watchdog calls for car dealers to be licensed
UP NEXT
Fisker future in deeper doubt as rescue talks fall through

Consumer watchdog calls for car dealers to be licensed

Levels of crime and fraud are rising while spending on Trading Standards departments is falling, says CTSI
John Evans
News
2 mins read
25 March 2024

A major consumer watchdog has called for car dealers to be licensed after reports showed that used cars are among consumers' most complained-about purchases.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), which trains trading standards officers, issued the demand for the first time in its latest manifesto.

Although it couldn't say what form such a system would take or how it would be applied, the proposal is backed by its members, lead officers and key stakeholders.

Related articles

The CTSI said it was compelled to act by the increase in disputes involving used cars reported by fellow consumer organisation Citizens Advice.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review
Nissan Juke review front three quarter lead
Nissan Juke
Nissan Juke
SUZUKI SWIFT FRONTIER BLUE BORDEAUX MAR24 UK ©JORDAN BUTTERS 1
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
vw id7 review 2024 01 tracking front
Volkswagen ID 7
9
Volkswagen ID 7
2024 Polestar 4 prototype at test track 2
Polestar 4 prototype review
Polestar 4 prototype review

View all car reviews