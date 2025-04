Sales of cars from Chinese brands in the UK grew 88% in March, as brands including BYD, MG, Omoda and Jaecoo expanded their footprint here.

Chinese brands sold 28,883 cars in March to give them a market share of 7.5%, up from 4.0% in March 2024, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

In the first three months of 2025, the Chinese share was 7.0%.

The growth came from newcomers such as BYD, which sold 6480 cars, up 754% on the year before.