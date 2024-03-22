BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark named new Aston Martin CEO

Hallmark leaves Bentley after six years to take over from Amedeo Felisa at Aston Martin
James AttwoodFelix Page
22 March 2024

Bentley boss Adrian Hallmark will take over as Aston Martin CEO in the coming months.

Hallmark – whose departure from Bentley was announced earlier this morning – will be Aston's third CEO in four years, following Tobias Moers and current boss Amedeo Felisa, who will step down as he approaches his 78th birthday. 

Hallmark has left Bentley with immediate effect, and will start his new role in Gaydon "no later than 1 October 2024", said Aston in a statement. 

Felisa – who was CEO of Ferrari from 2008 to 2016 – will be busy in his final months as boss, with Aston ramping up to replace the DBS and launch the Valhalla supercar by the end of this year.

