Xpeng to reduce hardware requirements for ADAS systems

Chinese manufacturer Xpeng is looking to significantly reduce the amount of hardware it needs to offer semi-autonomous technology in a shift that follows rival Tesla but runs counter to much of the rest of the industry.

“We can see a clear trend in the future for needing less and less components for autonomous driving,” Meng Wu, product planning director for Xpeng, said on a call with journalists.

Xpeng is looking to cut costs as it battles to compete in China’s cut-throat electric vehicle market, where prices have fallen significantly in recent months.

“Everyone is trying to reduce the price.