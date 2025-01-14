Motorway autonomy stuck in cost jam but inching forward

What price to hand over the driving to your car?

With useful vehicular autonomy remaining tantalisingly out of reach, mainly due to cost issues, the topic was hotly debated among car makers and automotive suppliers at the recent CES tech show in Las Vegas.

The desire to make the jump from level-two driver assistance to level three with its promise of hands-off, eyes-off motorway driving remains strong among car makers, who sense this is one option that customers will be prepared to pay big bucks for.