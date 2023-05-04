BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How US firm Luminar plans to revolutionise car safety
UP NEXT
Stellantis logistics problems limit European sales rebound

How US firm Luminar plans to revolutionise car safety

Lidar developer Luminar has boldly pledged to deliver the "uncrashable car"
Graham Hope
News
4 mins read
4 May 2023

When it comes to grabbing attention, lidar developer Luminar doesn’t hold back. In 2021, it pledged to deliver the “uncrashable car”. And its website proudly asserts: “First seatbelts. Then airbags. Now Luminar.”

Lofty claims, and it seems manufacturers are being persuaded of the company’s potential.

A multi-billion-dollar deal with Mercedes has been secured and there are also significant agreements in place to supply Volvo, Polestar and Chinese giant SAIC.

Related articles

But can a start-up that only really began to operate seriously in 2017 revolutionise automotive safety to such a dramatic extent? Autocar spoke to Luminar to find out more about its technology and its long-term vision.

To access this content please subscribe
Autocar Business
£19.99 per month
£199 per year
Select
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Team
5 users
£799 per year (20% saving)
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Unlimited access to dedicated automotive business news & opinion plus newsletters
  • Unique editorial opinion & insight from Mark Tisshaw, Editor & Jim Holder, Editorial Director
  • Access to industry reports - Global Analysis, Power Lists, School Reports, Business Surveys
  • Unlock trend reports including Winners and Losers reports on the UK car market
Corporate
5+ users
Bespoke packages available
Contact luke.teachen@haymarket.com
  • Team subscription
  • plus
  • Multi-user Enterprise Licence
  • Full account management support

Latest Drives

alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
tesla model y rwd 2023 01 cornering frton
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
01 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV FD 2023 Lead driving front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid UK first drive
kia soul ev review 2023 01 tracking front
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
Kia Soul 39kWh Urban 2023 UK first drive
mercedes benz gle review 2023 001 tracking front
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive
Mercedes GLE 2023 first drive

View all latest drives