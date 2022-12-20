BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites
UP NEXT
From the archive: on this day in 1955

GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites

General Motors originally planned to produce 400,000 EVs by the end of 2023
Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 December 2022

As the end of the year nears, the total losses due to the semiconductor shortage are coming into focus.

Dramatically better than 2021, the chip shortage in 2022 represents a big improvement, partially offset by the lower expectations for demand this year. An anticipated soft market next year will also provide a lower starting point for the production outlook. Fortunately, the waning demand for advanced chips following the Covid-19 shutdowns has eased the need for semiconductors in many markets outside of automotive. Moving some of the production capacity to automotive chips could ease the tight supply and might shorten the production bottlenecks, possibly by the middle or late in the new year.

The shift to electric vehicles has been more about changing the image of legacy automakers than cleaning up the environment. Companies like Volkswagen had a tarnished image to fix and the wide-ranging push into electrics shows how quickly stockholders needed the change. For some companies, such as General Motors, the shift is to change the mind of the stock market to view these century-old combustion-engine makers as modern tech companies.

This story is an extract from the December 2022 issue of AutoForecast Solutions' monthly report. AutoForecast Solutions is the only fully integrated solutions provider of vehicle, powertrain, drivetrain and electrification production forecasting, business planning software and advisory services to the global automotive industry. Click here to download the full report, or to catch up on previous months.

Billions of dollars are being fed into this move to make the shift as quickly as the market will handle. But General Motors is tailoring its plans to its own revised vision of that market acceptance.

CEO Mary Barra told stakeholders that GM’s coming electric vehicles will be delayed. The original plan targeted 400,000 electric vehicles by the end of 2023 and now that goal is in the summer of 2024.

The slowing of the ramp-up can be seen immediately. Just a month or so ago, more than 10,000 of Cadillac’s much-anticipated Lyriq crossover were planned to roll out of the Spring Hill factory this year. The revised plan now expects fewer than 1,500 to be produced this year. A similar change has hit the very expensive GMC Hummer EV.

The prediction from GM’s notoriously optimistic crystal ball has been revised downward, with half as many Lyriqs and Hummer EVs expected to be produced next year, and similar cuts to all other North American EVs on the schedule for 2023.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Cadillac Lyriq production line China 2022
Cadillac Lyriq production by the end of 2022 is expected to be 85% lower than the original target of 10,000 units

GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites

GM delays electric vehicle targets as chip shortage bites
Robert Forrester CEO Vertu Motors
"The integration process will commence immediately," said Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester
Vertu swells UK dealer network with £182m Helston Garages deal
Vertu swells UK dealer network with £182m Helston Garages deal
Herbert Diess portrait
Diess was a member of Infineon's supervisory board between 2015 and 2020
Ex-Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess to lead chip maker Infineon
Ex-Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess to lead chip maker Infineon
jaguar ev covered car
New managing director Koehn faces a monumental task, but it's someone's task to own at last

Editor's letter: Jaguar finally has the voice it needs

Editor&#039;s letter: Jaguar finally has the voice it needs
Catherine Faiers Auto Trader portrait 2022
Catherine Faiers was appointed COO of Auto Trader in 2019
Exclusive interview: Auto Trader COO on cost of living crisis
Exclusive interview: Auto Trader COO on cost of living crisis

View all business news

Back to top

Sam Fiorani

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives