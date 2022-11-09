BACK TO ALL NEWS
Exclusive Auto Forecast Solutions December report now live

Expert analysts team up with Autocar Business to evaluate the past month in the automotive industry
8 December 2022

In the latest industry report by Autocar Business and Auto Forecast Solutions read about the new challenges facing manufacturers post-chip shortage, as well as the 'Renaultlution' and Volkswagen's re-evaluation of the Trinity project.

Also included in this month's issue is a round-up of global production and sales figures, plus a spotlight on computing giant Foxconn and how it plans to take the automotive industry by storm. 

You can download the latest report – or any previous month – at the links below:

Autocar Business AFS report December 2022
Download the latest monthly report by Autocar Business and Auto Forecast Solutions below

Exclusive Auto Forecast Solutions December report now live

Exclusive Auto Forecast Solutions December report now live
