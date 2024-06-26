BACK TO ALL NEWS
Luca de Meo wins Issigonis trophy at Autocar Awards 2024

Industry leaders and best new models recognised in Autocar Awards 2024 - see the full list below
Mark Tisshaw
26 June 2024

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has been given Autocar’s most prestigious award, the Issigonis Trophy, in recognition of his efforts in the astounding turnaround of the firm’s fortunes.

The trophy, named after Mini inventor Sir Alec Issigonis, is awarded to individuals who have made a historically significant contribution to one of the world’s largest industries.

Luca de Meo has become a linchpin of the company which is now producing record profits, less than three years after sustaining ruinous losses running to €140 million a day.

Autocar has also recognised the innovation and achievement of Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s design chief, with the Sturmey Award, given to resourceful, high-achieving, self-made innovators. During Reichman’s 19 years at the company Aston Martin has flourished into the front-running brand it is today.

The Editor’s Award went to Formula 1 racer turned pundit Martin Brudle. This accolade is given to an individual who has had the greatest success individually or for their company, and the world-leading standards Brundle sets in making F1 accessible to a wider audience is why he is this year’s recipient.

The Mundy Award for Engineering went to David Moss, Nissan’s engineering chief, for his work on developing the groundbreaking Nissan Qashqai.

VW’s design boss Andreas Mindt took home our Design Hero award for sparking fresh life into one the largest and oldest car marques.

Stefanie Wurst won our Outstanding Leader award. The Mini boss has ushered in a bold new generation of models, revived its brand image and has given the BMW Group’s oldest factory a new electric future.

The winner of Autocar’s Innovation Award for 2024 is the Catesby Tunnel, a 1.7-mile hole through the Northamptonshire countryside that once formed part of the Great Central Railway and has recently been repurposed as a globally unique aerodynamic testing facility.

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato achieved top marks when put under the microscope by Autocar’s road testers and received the title of Britain's Best Driver’s Car.

In the end, the Sterrato driving experience resonated with the judges because it is a supercar that worked at any time, on any road, in any weather. It means that this Lamborghini, despite its comparatively low lateral grip, is among the most confidence-inspiring performance cars out there.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N took the Best Performance Car Award for being a true gamechanger. For electric cars, for performance cars, but especially for electric performance cars. Anyone worried that an electric future might spell the end of fun on four wheels can rest easy, because the Ioniq 5 N is a car that’s huge fun to drive on road and track and also happens to be electric.

Toyota meanwhile took home our Best Manufacturer award. The Japanese company continues to prove naysayers wrong and build brilliant, interesting and reliable cars, all while being run from the top down by people who understand and love cars and driving.

Other cars recognised at the awards were the BMW 5 Series (Best Hybrid), Cupra Born (Best Electric Car), Kia EV9 (Best Large Car), Renault Clio (Best Small Car), Ford Mustang (Best Dream Car)

People award winners

Issigonis Trophy: Luca de Meo, Renault Group

Sturmey Award: Marek Reichman, Aston Martin

Editor’s Award: Martin Brundle

Mundy Award for Engineering: David Moss, Nissan

Design Hero: Andreas Mindt, Volkswagen

Outstanding Leader: Stefanie Wurst, Mini

Innovation: Catesby Tunnel

Car award winners

Britain’s Best Driver’s Car: Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Best Dream Car: Ford Mustang

Best Electric Car: Cupra Born

Best Small Car: Renault Clio

Best Large Car: Kia EV9

Best Saloon: VW ID 7

Best Hybrid: BMW 5 Series

Best Manufacturer: Toyota

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

