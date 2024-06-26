Luca de Meo wins Issigonis trophy at Autocar Awards 2024

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo has been given Autocar’s most prestigious award, the Issigonis Trophy, in recognition of his efforts in the astounding turnaround of the firm’s fortunes.

The trophy, named after Mini inventor Sir Alec Issigonis, is awarded to individuals who have made a historically significant contribution to one of the world’s largest industries.

Luca de Meo has become a linchpin of the company which is now producing record profits, less than three years after sustaining ruinous losses running to €140 million a day.

Autocar has also recognised the innovation and achievement of Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s design chief, with the Sturmey Award, given to resourceful, high-achieving, self-made innovators. During Reichman’s 19 years at the company Aston Martin has flourished into the front-running brand it is today.

The Editor’s Award went to Formula 1 racer turned pundit Martin Brudle. This accolade is given to an individual who has had the greatest success individually or for their company, and the world-leading standards Brundle sets in making F1 accessible to a wider audience is why he is this year’s recipient.

The Mundy Award for Engineering went to David Moss, Nissan’s engineering chief, for his work on developing the groundbreaking Nissan Qashqai.

VW’s design boss Andreas Mindt took home our Design Hero award for sparking fresh life into one the largest and oldest car marques.

Stefanie Wurst won our Outstanding Leader award. The Mini boss has ushered in a bold new generation of models, revived its brand image and has given the BMW Group’s oldest factory a new electric future.

The winner of Autocar’s Innovation Award for 2024 is the Catesby Tunnel, a 1.7-mile hole through the Northamptonshire countryside that once formed part of the Great Central Railway and has recently been repurposed as a globally unique aerodynamic testing facility.

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato achieved top marks when put under the microscope by Autocar’s road testers and received the title of Britain's Best Driver’s Car.

In the end, the Sterrato driving experience resonated with the judges because it is a supercar that worked at any time, on any road, in any weather. It means that this Lamborghini, despite its comparatively low lateral grip, is among the most confidence-inspiring performance cars out there.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N took the Best Performance Car Award for being a true gamechanger. For electric cars, for performance cars, but especially for electric performance cars. Anyone worried that an electric future might spell the end of fun on four wheels can rest easy, because the Ioniq 5 N is a car that’s huge fun to drive on road and track and also happens to be electric.