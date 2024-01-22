BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: What is a Category A write-off?
UP NEXT
Large Stellantis EVs to get 500-mile range and Hellcat power

What is a Category A write-off?

Cat A write-offs are deemed the most dangerous, preventing you from salvaging and selling parts
Jack Warrick
News
3 mins read
22 January 2024

Some write-offs are more serious than others, and the most severe type of all is named Category A.

If your car is designated a Category A write-off by your insurer, it will have to be scrapped. 

Cat A write-offs are deemed the most dangerous - more so than Category B - and you aren't allowed to salvage and sell any parts. 

Related articles

Read on for all you need to know about Cat A write-offs and how they compare to the three other categories of write-off your car can receive in the UK.

What damage will a Category A car have? 

Cat A cars have received serious damage in an accident, so much so that they will never be roadworthy or safe to drive again. 

This classification is reserved for vehicles that have been involved in high-speed impacts or those that have been extensively vandalised or completely burnt out. 

Unlike Cat B write-offs, you can’t strip a Cat A write-off for parts. The case may be that the parts will be so damaged that they will be unsalvageable. 

How should I deal with a Category A car?

Cat A write-offs go straight to the crusher and can't be purchased or put back on the road.

Cat A cars will be taken by your insurer and handed over to an Authorised Treatment Facility (ATF), which are the only facilities permitted to handle Cat A cars. 

Beware that you still need to pay off your insurance until your cover cycle ends. You also won’t be in line to receive a refund for your policy if you paid the figure in full up front. 

Should I buy a Category A car? 

You can't legally (and shouldn't) buy a Cat A car, but some insurers will offer you a payout as compensation for yours. 

The amount you receive will be based on its market value - how much it was worth before the incident that caused it to be written off. 

The final payout will also be influenced by the excess figure negotiated by your insurer as part of the claim. It's possible to challenge the claim if you think you’re owed more.

What other write-off categories are there?

In the UK, there are four different categories for insurance write-offs.

The least severe is named Category N, which is for cars that have received non-structural damage. Category S is for more serious structural damage that can be repaired. 

Category B is the second-most severe form of write-off, which is reserved for vehicles with extensive damage - be it structural, electrical or mechanical - that can't be repaired. These can however be stripped for parts that can be resold. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche 911 dakar review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Dakar
8
Porsche 911 Dakar
Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM
ford tourneo courrier review 2024 01
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Hyundai Tuscon front lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60

View all car reviews

Back to top

At the top of the scale is Cat A, which is reserved for the most costly and severe write-off, where the entire car will be sent straight to the scrapyard. 

Often, the majority of the car's parts won't be serviceable. While most Cat A designations are caused by accidents, they can also be caused by vandalism and complete burn-outs.

used cars for sale

Kia SPORTAGE 1.7 CRDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,000
42,333miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech GT Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,396
20,036miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia RIO 1.0 T-GDi MHEV GT-Line S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,495
11,421miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Volkswagen Up! 1.0 High Up! ASG Euro 5 5dr
2014
£9,795
17,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,995
46,923miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 108 1.0 Collection Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£9,979
11,868miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2.0 GLC300d AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£36,450
33,726miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA200 AMG Line (Premium 2) Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£24,500
28,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,359
11,866miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

porsche 911 dakar review 2024 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Dakar
8
Porsche 911 Dakar
Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM
ford tourneo courrier review 2024 01
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Hyundai Tuscon front lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60

View all car reviews