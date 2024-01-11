BACK TO ALL NEWS
What is a Category N write-off?

Our helpful guide explains all you need to know about cars with this classification
Jack Warrick
News
3 mins read
11 January 2024

If a car has been involved in an accident, chances are it will have sustained some damage. 

One of the most common forms of damage is designated as Category N and it can lead to your car being written off by your insurer. 

But what is a Cat N write-off? We explain exactly what that means in this article, plus what damage can lead to it and whether you can still get insured after it has occurred.  

What is a Category N car?

A car classified as Category N is one that has been in an accident but hasn't endured damage to its structural frame. It’s considered by many to be the least critical form of write-off. 

If a car is classified as Cat N, it will have been written off because its insurer believed it would have been too expensive to repair - even though it might still have been roadworthy. 

What damage will a Category N car have? 

A Cat N car will have suffered non-structural damage, meaning the chassis or general structure of the vehicle was still intact. To be repaired, the cost must not exceed the perceived value of the car. If it does, the insurer usually classes the car as a write-off.

Cat N cars are likely to have suffered damage to their exterior bumpers, doors, steering, engine, electronics or alternator, although it’s a broad term, and some insurers class damage differently from others. 

According to the Association of British Insurers and repair firm Co-Part, areas of your car considered structural include the following: the firewall and front bulkhead, side cant rail, rear crossmember, rear inner wing, rear header rail, rear wheel-housing extension, B-post, sill, front upper-wing support, front inner-wing support, A-post, front chassis leg/welded crossmember and rear chassis leg. 

If your car hasn’t suffered damage to any of those components, it could be classed as a Cat N write-off. 

Should I buy a Category N car? 

Some dealerships sell cars that have been classed as Cat N write-offs. Many consider Cat N cars to be smart buys, because they can be priced lower than other cars. 

A Cat N car should be correctly advertised as such, and if you want to buy one, there are a few important things you should consider checking.

Make sure you do your research, as a Cat N car isn’t required to be re-registered or pass an inspection.

However, the DVLA must also be told that the damaged vehicle has returned to the road and it must pass an MOT test.

Can you insure a Category N car?

You can insure a Cat N car, but it will be down to the individual provider to decide whether they will provide you with cover. Drivers must also declare the car’s Cat N status to their insurer when hunting for a quote. 

Will it cost me more money to insure a Category N car?

Sometimes. Some insurance providers will offer you higher premiums if your car is classed as Cat N, and that’s because of the perceived level of risk. It’s all about how high the possibility is that your insurer will need to spend. 

However, it’s also possible that insuring a Cat N car might be cheaper than a car that hasn't been involved in an accident. That’s because a car won’t be worth as much once it’s been written off, so it will garner a reduced market value, which is what insurers use to calculate their compensation figures. 

According to car.co.uk, some insurers will also cover a Cat N car similarly to a non-written-off car - but only if you can prove that repairs have been made to a suitable standard. 

For this, your car of course needs to be roadworthy, and you will also need the paperwork associated with the repair from your garage.

