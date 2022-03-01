Write-off categories for cars explained

Car insurance write-off categories can be intimidating for the uninitiated. Writing off a car is up there among every motorist's worst nightmare: you have a minor prang, and a few days later your insurer calls you to say that the damage isn't economically worth repairing, and your car needs to be written off.

This can be deeply frustrating, especially when the damage looks to be cosmetic and has no bearing on either the car's roadworthiness or its resale value. If a car is worth £500 and you crack the front bumper, the chances are your insurer won't pay for a repair or replacement part. As a rule of thumb, your car is likely to be written off if a professional repair costs more than half of its value.

Don't lose hope though: there are different levels of insurance write-off and you won't always need to part ways with your car. And if you're a buyer, just because a car has been written off doesn't necessarily mean you should steer clear.

What is Cat A, Cat B, Cat S or Cat N insurance write-off?

There are four categories of car insurance write-offs. The system was revamped in October 2017, with new denominations given to the categories at the lower end of the damage scale. This can be confusing if you're not sure what the letters mean, so let's explain them.

Category A

Reserved for the most severely damaged vehicles, a Category A write-off condemns an entire vehicle to the scrapyard, and means not even seemingly serviceable parts can be repurposed.

High-speed impacts, complete burnouts and extensive vandalism will usually result in a vehicle receiving a Category A designation.

Category B

The Category B write-off is reserved for cars that have received extensive damage - be it structural, mechanical or electrical - and cannot be put back on the road.

While the car’s shell must be crushed to avoid it being used again, serviceable parts can be removed from Category B cars and used on other vehicles. Only Authorised Treatment Facilities (ATF) are permitted to handle Category B vehicles, and will only sell them to businesses that have certification to prove they are allowed to store and destroy such vehicles.