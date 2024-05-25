The best car shows and events to see this summer

If recent weather is anything to go by, we're in for a scorcher this summer. We can't think of a much better way to enjoy it than to get out in your favourite car and make some memories.

Welcome to our guide to the best car-related events and places to see while the sun's shining, running from the end of May all the way through to October.

Mollie's drive-in diner

WHERE Bristol and Oxfordshire

WHEN 30 May to 22 August

WHY Classic films and fun food at sensible prices

Mollie's is a drive-in cinema and diner showing beloved flicks such as Back to the Future, Mrs Doubtfire and Jurassic Park.

Tickets are £55, giving entry for one car with two people, plus a meal. Extra passengers cost £20 each.

There’s also an on-site motel for making a weekend of it.

https://mollies.com/

Goodwood Breakfast Club

WHERE Goodwood Motor Circuit, Chichester

WHEN 2 June, 4 August

WHY Tickets are free; plenty of family-friendly activities

Take the ‘cars and coffee’ formula, amplify its scale 10 times over and what do you get? The Goodwood Breakfast Club.

Each running is themed – supercars in June, classics in August – but anything and anyone can attend. There is plenty to do, too, from getting a full English to a lift in your dream car, or even a tractor-trailer ride for the kids.

https://www.goodwood.com/motorsport/breakfast-club/

Gaydon Gathering

WHERE British Motor Museum, Warwickshire

WHEN Once montly, 11 June to 8 October

WHY Community feel

Every second Tuesday of each month, the British Motor Museum hosts a free coming together for local car nuts – and those from farther afield. It has a friendly atmosphere so there’s no need to worry about going alone, and there’s plenty of food and drink to fill up on.

The museum itself is shut, but a car from its collection will be driven around the grounds at each gathering.

https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on