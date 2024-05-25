BACK TO ALL NEWS
The best car shows and events to see this summer

There are plenty of motoring meets, events and shows across the UK this summer – here's a taste
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
4 mins read
25 May 2024

If recent weather is anything to go by, we're in for a scorcher this summer. We can't think of a much better way to enjoy it than to get out in your favourite car and make some memories.

Welcome to our guide to the best car-related events and places to see while the sun's shining, running from the end of May all the way through to October. 

Mollie's drive-in diner

Mollie's drive-in diner

WHERE Bristol and Oxfordshire

WHEN 30 May to 22 August

WHY Classic films and fun food at sensible prices

Mollie's is a drive-in cinema and diner showing beloved flicks such as Back to the Future, Mrs Doubtfire and Jurassic Park.

Tickets are £55, giving entry for one car with two people, plus a meal. Extra passengers cost £20 each.

There’s also an on-site motel for making a weekend of it.

https://mollies.com/

Goodwood Breakfast Club

Goodwood Breakfast Club

WHERE Goodwood Motor Circuit, Chichester

WHEN 2 June, 4 August

WHY Tickets are free; plenty of family-friendly activities

Take the ‘cars and coffee’ formula, amplify its scale 10 times over and what do you get? The Goodwood Breakfast Club.

Each running is themed – supercars in June, classics in August – but anything and anyone can attend. There is plenty to do, too, from getting a full English to a lift in your dream car, or even a tractor-trailer ride for the kids.

https://www.goodwood.com/motorsport/breakfast-club/

Gaydon Gathering

Gaydon Gathering

WHERE British Motor Museum, Warwickshire

WHEN Once montly, 11 June to 8 October

WHY Community feel

Every second Tuesday of each month, the British Motor Museum hosts a free coming together for local car nuts – and those from farther afield. It has a friendly atmosphere so there’s no need to worry about going alone, and there’s plenty of food and drink to fill up on.

The museum itself is shut, but a car from its collection will be driven around the grounds at each gathering.

https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on

Super Touring Power 2

Super Touring Power 2

WHERE Brands Hatch, Kent

WHEN 29-30 June

WHY Transport yourself back to the BTCC's golden age

The Super Touring era gave us some of the most memorable motorsport moments of all time. Gabriele Tarquini’s dramatic barrel roll, John Cleland ‘going for first’, Volvo’s 290bhp fridge on wheels, the list goes on.

Super Touring Power is your time machine back to those heady days, featuring proper battles in racing machinery dating from the ’60s through to the early noughties. Don’t miss it.

https://www.brandshatch.co.uk/2024/june/super-touring-power-2

Classic Nostalgia

Classic Nostalgia

WHERE Shelsley Walsh hillclimb, Worcestershire

WHEN 20-21 July

WHY Great access to historic racers plus a vintage fashion fest

A celebration of all things motorsport, with everything from old F1 cars to Group B rally weapons roaring up Shelsley Walsh.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy, too, including a vintage fashion contest.

https://www.classicnostalgia.co.uk/

Festival of the Unexceptional

Festival of the Unexceptional

WHERE Grimsthorpe Castle, Lincolnshire

WHEN 27 July

WHY Unpretentious celebration of some of the rarest metal out there

Multimillion-pound classic car shows are all well and good, but what about the everyday heroes? The Festival of the Unexceptional is all about celebrating the mundane motors that once lined our streets, only to disappear eventually without a trace.

It’s a spectacle well worth seeing, not least to revel in the nostalgic glow of cars your parents might have owned when you were a nipper.

https://www.hagerty.co.uk/official-events/hagerty-festival-of-the-unexceptional/

Rollhard

Rollhard

WHERE Bicester Heritage, Oxfordshire

WHEN 4 August

WHY Wide selection of creatively, extensively modified machinery

A different take on a modded car show, with a curated selection of some of the country’s most tastefully fettled cars on display. It’s open to all makes and styles, so there will be lots to see.

https://www.rollhard.co.uk/

Retro Rides Gathering

Retro Rides Weekender

WHERE Mallory Park, Leicestershire

WHEN 10-11 August

WHY Quirky pre-2000 cars, fun atmosphere and on-track action

If Rollhard doesn’t whet your appetite for modern classics, the Retro Rides Gathering is worth a look. It adds track action to the mix (on 10 August), as well as free VIP parking for cars from before 2000.

https://retroridesevents.com/gathering/

Rali Ceredigion

Rali Ceredigion

WHERE Ceredigion, Wales

WHEN 30 August to 1 September

WHY Rising stars duke it out on Britain’s toughest lanes

International rallying returns to Wales for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Sure, it’s the European Rally Championship rather than the WRC, but the competition is no less hot. It’s also your chance to spot some of the sport’s future talent in action.

https://www.raliceredigion.co.uk/

BTCC

BTCC Silverstone

WHERE Silverstone, Northamptonshire

WHEN 21-22 September

WHY Tremendous racing at one of the world’s most storied venues

Silverstone is a fantastic place, but let’s face it: the British Grand Prix hasn’t produced a properly dramatic race for yonks. Instead, consider the British Touring Car Championship, which visits the circuit for its penultimate round. That raises the stakes – and the likelihood of a scrap – to boiling point.

The best of the rest

Ace Cafe – London, all year

Historic biker cafe in north London hosts a different event almost every day, so you’re bound to find something you enjoy.

Goodwood Festival of Speed – Chichester, 11-14 July

Annual motoring extravaganza this year celebrates MG’s centenary.

Hampton Court Concours of Elegance: London, 30 August to 1 September

Expect beautiful machines in even prettier scenery, plus an auction with Euromillion-level bids.

F1 Arcade – London and Birmingham, all year

F1 Arcade

Casual night out with food, a bar and full-motion racing simulators.

Bicester Heritage October Scramble – Oxfordshire, 6 October

See out the summer with one final meet-up at the fantastic Bicester Heritage site.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

