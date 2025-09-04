Autocar has partnered with Jaguar and the Guild of Motoring Writers to relaunch the Sir William Lyons Trophy, a competition for young writers looking to make a start in automotive journalism.

The winner will have their work published in a print edition of Autocar and will be offered a week’s work experience at our Twickenham offices. The competition is open to those aged between 17 and 21 who do not currently hold a staff position on a motoring publication.

The trophy is named after Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons and was first presented in 1966. It has helped launched the careers of many prominent automotive journalists and was most recently presented in 2018.

Submissions must be written in the style of Autocar’s Why I Love column, examples of which can be found linked at the bottom of this article.

It must be 450 words and can be on any motoring-related subject you are passionate about. For reference, Autocar staffers have recently written columns about topics as diverse as the Nürburgring wars, Mercedes-Benz Unimogs and Disney Pixar’s Cars. It's important to celebrate your subject matter and focus solely on that.

Entries will be judged by Autocar editor-in-chief Steve Cropley and Jaguar UK director Santino Pietrosanti. Entries are to be submitted via the Guild of Motoring Writers website.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “Autocar is delighted to work with the Guild of Motoring Writers and Jaguar as we make our latest investment in the next generation of automotive journalists.

“Empowering the next generation of writers is a proud tradition of Autocar. Many of the industry's best-known names have launched careers here and today we run a thriving apprenticeship scheme that continues to bring in new talent.

“We can’t wait to see what submissions we receive and look forward to crowning a winner later this year.”

Pietrosanti said: “Jaguar is proud to continue Sir William Lyons’ legacy by fostering and supporting the next generation of creative talent in automotive journalism.”

