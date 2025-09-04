BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar partners with Jaguar to relaunch young writers' competition
UP NEXT
New Porsche 'M1' SUV to use front-biased 4WD system

Autocar partners with Jaguar to relaunch young writers' competition

Want to be the next star Autocar writer? The relaunched Sir William Lyons Trophy could be your ticket to the top

Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 September 2025

Autocar has partnered with Jaguar and the Guild of Motoring Writers to relaunch the Sir William Lyons Trophy, a competition for young writers looking to make a start in automotive journalism.

The winner will have their work published in a print edition of Autocar and will be offered a week’s work experience at our Twickenham offices. The competition is open to those aged between 17 and 21 who do not currently hold a staff position on a motoring publication. 

The trophy is named after Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons and was first presented in 1966. It has helped launched the careers of many prominent automotive journalists and was most recently presented in 2018.

Submissions must be written in the style of Autocar’s Why I Love column, examples of which can be found linked at the bottom of this article. 

It must be 450 words and can be on any motoring-related subject you are passionate about. For reference, Autocar staffers have recently written columns about topics as diverse as the Nürburgring wars, Mercedes-Benz Unimogs and Disney Pixar’s Cars. It's important to celebrate your subject matter and focus solely on that.

Entries will be judged by Autocar editor-in-chief Steve Cropley and Jaguar UK director Santino Pietrosanti. Entries are to be submitted via the Guild of Motoring Writers website.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “Autocar is delighted to work with the Guild of Motoring Writers and Jaguar as we make our latest investment in the next generation of automotive journalists. 

“Empowering the next generation of writers is a proud tradition of Autocar. Many of the industry's best-known names have launched careers here and today we run a thriving apprenticeship scheme that continues to bring in new talent.

“We can’t wait to see what submissions we receive and look forward to crowning a winner later this year.”

Pietrosanti said: “Jaguar is proud to continue Sir William Lyons’ legacy by fostering and supporting the next generation of creative talent in automotive journalism.”

 

Click the below to see examples of Why I Love columns

Why I love... the humble hatchback

Why I love... grilles

Why I love... mornings at Le Mans

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
Peugeot 2008 GT lead
Peugeot 2008
7
Peugeot 2008
Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Mazda MX-5 cars for sale

 Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Recaro Euro 6 2dr
2016
£15,695
39,752miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G SE+ Euro 6 2dr
2019
£14,063
31,415miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Sport Tech Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£22,350
7,643miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.8i SE Roadster Euro 5 2dr
2012
£7,295
44,905miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.8i SE Euro 5 2dr
2011
£6,414
46,123miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G Exclusive-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£21,990
21,570miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.5 SKYACTIV-G Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£20,980
9,715miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 1.8i Venture Euro 5 2dr
2013
£8,478
37,443miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda MX-5 2.0i Miyako Roadster Euro 4 2dr
2011
£8,495
43,527miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 441 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2
XPENG G6 review 2025 001 front tracking
Xpeng G6
Xpeng G6
BYD Seal 6 DM i review 2025 013
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
BYD Seal 06 DM-i
Peugeot 2008 GT lead
Peugeot 2008
7
Peugeot 2008
Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok

View all car reviews