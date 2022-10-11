BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK drivers: have your say in What Car? EV charging survey
UP NEXT
What are Euro 7 emissions regs and what will they mean for cars?

UK drivers: have your say in What Car? EV charging survey

Tell What Car? about your EV charging experiences to uncover the best and worst charging networks
Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 October 2022

As more of us switch to electric cars, the roll-out of suitable accompanying charging infrastructure is vital. 

It's estimated that only a quarter of UK motorists have access to a driveway for home charging, therefore a growing number of drivers will be relying on the public EV charging network.

The good news is that the number of public charging points is increasing every day, with more than 57,500 in around 20,900 locations today. 

Related articles

The cost of charging varies greatly between providers, though, as does the speed at which units will replenish batteries. Some charger providers allow you to turn up and 'pay as you go' for a charge, but others require customers to download an app or register online before they can plug in and top up.

As the charging infrastructure continues to evolve, Autocar's sister site What Car? would like to hear from you in its Electric Car Charging survey.  

So if you’ve used a public charger recently, What Car? would like to know if it was easy to use, good value for money and in good working order or broken, plus whether the whole process was a breeze or overly complicated. 

If you're one of the lucky ones who can charge your car at home, tell What Car? about your experiences of home charging. Did you have a long wait for your charger to be installed, is it easy enough to use and has it performed perfectly since then? 

What Car? will use the information you give us to rate public charging companies and the firms that install and operate home chargers.

The results will mean that anyone who runs an electric car can be confident that they're picking the best providers when they need to top up the battery.

Click here to complete the survey 

Used cars for sale

 Audi A6 2.0 TDI S Line Multitronic Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2013
£13,599
31,767miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Kia PRO CEED 1.6 CRDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£9,250
37,415miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall CROSSLAND X 1.2 Elite Nav Euro 6 5dr
2019
£13,999
4,442miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A CLASS 1.3 A200 Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£23,999
21,006miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Toyota YARIS 1.5 VVT-h Icon E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£22,599
6,636miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 D150 R-Dynamic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£29,599
14,056miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz A CLASS 1.3 A200 AMG Line (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£26,999
16,894miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen GOLF 1.6 TDI Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,999
18,071miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Premium Euro 6 5dr
2019
£9,999
27,105miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Nissan Ariya 4WD front threequarters driving
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
Nissan Ariya 87kWh e-4orce first drive
audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive

View all latest drives