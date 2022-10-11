UK drivers: have your say in What Car? EV charging survey

As more of us switch to electric cars, the roll-out of suitable accompanying charging infrastructure is vital.

It's estimated that only a quarter of UK motorists have access to a driveway for home charging, therefore a growing number of drivers will be relying on the public EV charging network.

The good news is that the number of public charging points is increasing every day, with more than 57,500 in around 20,900 locations today.

The cost of charging varies greatly between providers, though, as does the speed at which units will replenish batteries. Some charger providers allow you to turn up and 'pay as you go' for a charge, but others require customers to download an app or register online before they can plug in and top up.

As the charging infrastructure continues to evolve, Autocar's sister site What Car? would like to hear from you in its Electric Car Charging survey.

So if you’ve used a public charger recently, What Car? would like to know if it was easy to use, good value for money and in good working order or broken, plus whether the whole process was a breeze or overly complicated.

If you're one of the lucky ones who can charge your car at home, tell What Car? about your experiences of home charging. Did you have a long wait for your charger to be installed, is it easy enough to use and has it performed perfectly since then?

What Car? will use the information you give us to rate public charging companies and the firms that install and operate home chargers.

The results will mean that anyone who runs an electric car can be confident that they're picking the best providers when they need to top up the battery.

Click here to complete the survey