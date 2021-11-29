BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Company car tax: how to keep your bill low
UP NEXT
New 2022 BMW i7: official shots show electric 7 Series testing

Company car tax: how to keep your bill low

Carefully speccing your company car can make a big difference to your Benefit-in-Kind bill – here’s how to keep your costs down
Autocar
News
2 mins read
29 November 2021

What are the best ways to save on company car tax? We take a closer look.

It pays to plug in

Tax incentives for company cars emitting less than 50g/km CO2 (which includes all electric and most plug-in hybrid models) were renewed last year. It’s made going electric the most effective way to reduce your tax bills. 

Related articles

Until April 2022, drivers who choose an electric car (rated at 0g/km CO2) will be taxed based on 1% of the list price, compared to 28% or more for an equivalent petrol, diesel or hybrid car. That usually equates to at least a 90% reduction in Benefit-in-Kind payments.

Autocar's company car tax calculator shows exactly what you'll pay for every make and model

The restructure also differentiates between sub-50g/km plug-in hybrids, which have a spread of bands based on their electric range. For example, in Dynamic spec, a Toyota RAV4 Plug-in offers a 46-mile electric range and falls into the 7% Benefit-in-Kind band, compared to 39 miles and 11% for the Ford Kuga ST-Line Edition. Despite the Toyota’s £9,000 list price disadvantage, company car tax is actually lower than it would be for the Ford.  

Choose Options Carefully

Besides the tougher test cycle, one of the biggest changes under WLTP is more granular efficiency data which recognises the effects of individual optional extras. The downside for company car drivers is that desirable options such as larger wheels tend to increase CO2 emissions (and reduce a plug-in hybrid’s electric range), which can nudge the car up a tax band or two. That’s a big price to pay over a three-year lifespan. 

Keep an eye out for Business Editions

Fleets have massive buying power and can negotiate vehicle discounts that aren’t available to private buyers. However, company car tax is based on the published list price, so those savings aren’t passed down to drivers.

In response, some manufacturers offer specific trim levels, with a low list price, limited or no discounts and equipment tailored towards company car drivers. These offer reduced Benefit-in-Kind payments compared to an equivalent retail-focused version.  

Be open-minded

Vans and pickup trucks are a bit of a Benefit-in-Kind loophole. Instead of a sliding scale based on a CO2-weighted percentage of their list price, the taxable value is fixed at £3,500 (£0 if they’re electric) which can make them a tax-efficient alternative to a large car. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Most drivers probably won’t aspire to a van, but this has created a market for double-cab pickups. These offer huge towing capacity, high-spec trim levels and two rows of seats for moving the family around, but (as long as they provide a one-tonne payload) they’re still classed as a commercial vehicle. If you can live with the fuel economy and crashy ride quality of an unladen truck, you’ll be rewarded with lower tax bills than an equivalent SUV. 

Alex Grant

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£3,698
54,838miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.0 12v [68] Ecoflex S 5dr
2014
£3,995
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Style 3dr
2015
£4,146
52,938miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£4,180
65,407miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
60,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,295
23,345miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,353
41,771miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 first drive review lead

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review

Porsche Taycan GTS 2021 review
1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

View all latest drives