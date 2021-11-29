Cars with the cheapest company car tax bills

The UK might be one of the world’s oldest company car markets, but drivers have perhaps never had it better. Aiming to phase out sales of combustion engine cars and vans by 2035, the government has heavily incentivised the alternatives with a set of ultra-low tax bands introduced last year.

With a typical 90% reduction in company car tax compared to a petrol or diesel car, it’s no great surprise that – according to the SMMT – two thirds of electric vehicles registered so far this year have gone to fleets and business users. Better still, the ever-expanding choice of models means you don’t have to compromise on your priorities to keep your tax bills low. Here’s how.

Autocar's company car tax calculator, showing exactly what you'll pay for each and every make and model

Cheapest Overall: Smart EQ ForTwo Coupe

Unless you’re committed enough to opt for a quadricycle (such as the Renault Twizy), Smart offers the lowest tax bills in the industry. A range of 80 miles and no rapid charging means the use case is limited to cities, but even the ForFour undercuts its closest rivals if your company’s choice list restricts you to five-door cars.

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £3.61/£7.22

Also consider: Seat Mii Electric