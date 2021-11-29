BACK TO ALL NEWS
Cars with the cheapest company car tax bills
Cars with the cheapest company car tax bills

Here's our list of the best cars with which to lower your tax bill
29 November 2021

The UK might be one of the world’s oldest company car markets, but drivers have perhaps never had it better. Aiming to phase out sales of combustion engine cars and vans by 2035, the government has heavily incentivised the alternatives with a set of ultra-low tax bands introduced last year. 

With a typical 90% reduction in company car tax compared to a petrol or diesel car, it’s no great surprise that – according to the SMMT – two thirds of electric vehicles registered so far this year have gone to fleets and business users. Better still, the ever-expanding choice of models means you don’t have to compromise on your priorities to keep your tax bills low. Here’s how. 

Autocar's company car tax calculator, showing exactly what you'll pay for each and every make and model

Cheapest Overall: Smart EQ ForTwo Coupe

Unless you’re committed enough to opt for a quadricycle (such as the Renault Twizy), Smart offers the lowest tax bills in the industry. A range of 80 miles and no rapid charging means the use case is limited to cities, but even the ForFour undercuts its closest rivals if your company’s choice list restricts you to five-door cars. 

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £3.61/£7.22

Also consider: Seat Mii Electric 

With almost twice the range and charging speed, the Mii offers a lot more flexibility for an additional tax cost similar to a pack of sweets. 

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £3.79/£7.58

Cheapest Motorway Cruiser: MG5 Excite Long Range

The cheapest route to a 250-mile electric range, and specced to make the most of it. MG’s spacious estate includes adaptive cruise control, Android and Apple smartphone connectivity and 100kW rapid charging, which restores 200 miles of range in 40 minutes. 

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £4.82/£9.65

Also consider: Volkswagen ID.3 Life Pro 58kWh

If you don’t need the MG’s load-hauling capability, the ID.3 has badge cachet and a slightly longer range in its favour.

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £5.15/£10.29

Cheapest Towcar: Kia EV6 Air RWD

Traditionally a weakness of electric cars, there’s a growing selection of vehicles which can tow a four-berth caravan. Kia’s newcomer has a range of over 300 miles, pulls up to 1,600kg and its power outlet means it could even run your caravan while you’re parked.

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £6.82/£13.65

Also consider: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Premium 217hp RWD 73kWh

As the platform is shared with the EV6, the Ioniq 5 has all the same towing credentials and that power outlet, but in a retro-futuristic body. 

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £6.98/£13.96

Cheapest Seven-Seater: Nissan e-NV200 Combi Vision

One of the first electric vans, the e-NV200 offers a 124-mile range and two rows of rear seats that fold away for load-moving. It’s compact and easy to manoeuvre, but the entry-level trim doesn’t include rapid charging and it rides like a converted van.   

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £5.18/£10.36

Also Consider: Vauxhall Combo-e Life SE 

A small rise in tax costs gets you a more car-like driving experience and 174-mile range, 80% of which can be recharged in half an hour. There are Peugeot and Citroën alternatives if you don’t like the way it looks. 

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £5.59/£10.36

Cheapest Performance Car: Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor

The top-spec Polestar 2 offers the most horsepower-per-pound of company car tax. It puts out a supercar-chasing 402bhp, reaches 62mph in 4.5 seconds and offers a range of up to 299 miles. The Performance Pack – with upgraded suspension, wheels and brakes – only adds £1.67 to a 40% taxpayer’s monthly bill. 

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £7.64/£15.28

Also Consider: Tesla Model 3 Performance 

The 456bhp Model 3 flagship is one of the fastest production cars on the market, reaching 62mph in 3.1 seconds, but with space for the family on board too. It gets access to Tesla’s excellent Supercharger network, but doesn’t have the Polestar’s styling cachet.

Monthly Benefit-in-Kind (20%/40%): £9.99/£19.98

Alex Grant

