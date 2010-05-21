Skoda Octavia: why it's a 5-star What Car? family car

If you’re in the market for a practical and comfortable family car, you’d be forgiven for thinking that a high-riding SUV is your only option. But that’s far from the truth. Available as both a sleek hatchback and as an even more spacious and adaptable estate, the Skoda Octavia makes a strong case for itself as an equally capable alternative.

That was only strengthened when it was awarded a coveted five-star review by our sister title What Car?, which reviews cars based on the strictest consumer-focused criteria.

“First and foremost, the Skoda Octavia offers generous space for occupants and a massive boot that dwarfs most competitors from the class above. Plus, its plush interior and frugal engines make it a fantastic car for covering big distances in,” What Car? said in its comprehensive road-test review.

And that’s not all. In recent years, the Skoda Octavia has claimed the title of ‘Best Family Car for Practicality’ at the annual What Car? Awards – the Oscars of the automotive industry. Still thinking about that SUV?

So, in order to find out exactly why the Skoda Octavia should top your family car wishlist, we’ve decided to explore the five big reasons why What Car? think this is a five-star car.

#1 Plush well-equipped cabin

Any five-star family car must offer a cabin that is, above all, a nice place to be, and that’s exactly where the Skoda Octavia earned its first haul of points from What Car?’s discerning road testers, who praised its driving position, advanced tech and overall quality.

“The steering wheel in the Skoda Octavia has plenty of reach and rake adjustment and the seat has a good range of movement, so finding an ideal driving position is easy,” What Car? said. “All Skoda Octavias have adjustable lumbar support to help fend off back pain on long journeys, too. Another standard feature is an easy to read digital instrument display that takes the place of conventional analogue dials. A fully configurable instrument cluster is standard from SE Technology trim, while a head-up display that projects your speed and other information onto the windscreen is on the options list of SE L and above.”