New Skoda Enyaq: 5 updates that make it better for business
New Škoda Enyaq: 5 updates that make it better for business

1 January 2019

The Škoda Enyaq helped a lot of UK drivers discover that an electric family car could be simple, spacious and great value. Now Škoda has refined the formula. You get a sharper design, a more sustainable cabin and software that’s easier to use on the move, plus the kind of long-legged efficiency that keeps stops short and costs sensible. SUV or Coupé, this is the Enyaq that feels ready-made for business: professional on the outside, relaxing on the inside and thoroughly straightforward to run.

We’ve picked out the five areas where the Škoda Enyaq has been improved most significantly, listing the ones we appreciate most and that make the biggest difference for company car drivers and fleet managers.

#1 Sleeker aero, longer range and lower whole-life costs

The quickest way to save money is to use less energy, and the new Enyaq’s cleaner shape does exactly that. A slimmer Tech-Deck face, refined air curtains and new aero-optimised wheels help the SUV achieve a drag coefficient from 0.245Cd, with the Coupé from 0.229Cd, so the car slips through the air more easily on the motorway slog. The upshot for drivers is fewer charging stops and for fleets it’s less energy consumed per mile – small gains that add up month by month. 

Range is the confidence-builder. On the official WLTP cycle the Enyaq 85 SUV is rated at up to 359 miles, with the Coupé variant stretching this to up to 365 miles. Even the all-wheel-drive 85x posts up to 334 miles for the SUV and up to 336 miles for the Coupé. Meanwhile the sporty vRS version is rated for up to 334 miles in SUV form and 342 miles as a coupe. If you’re stepping into EVs for the first time, the entry Enyaq 60 still delivers up to 269 miles, which is plenty for a week of commuting. For anyone planning regional travel, that 85 battery’s extra headroom makes light work of long days. That’s good news for drivers’ diaries and your energy spend. 

From a policy perspective, the Enyaq’s zero-emission status keeps Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) favourable by design, while its efficiency, brisk charging and generous standard kit help lower whole-life costs while keeping drivers happy. BiK is just 3% in 2025/26, rising by just 1% annually, significantly undercutting plug-in hybrid and diesel models.

Add in the big-car boot, the calm, contemporary cabin and a suite of active safety tech that now includes Blind Spot Detection and Crew Protect Assist as standard, and you’ve got exactly what most business drivers and fleets want: an EV that feels like a safe bet, not a leap of faith. 

Read our review

Car review
Skoda Enyaq 2025 Review front tracking 50

Skoda Enyaq

Can the Czech brand’s re-jigged large SUV remain as one of our favourites?

Read our review
#2 More tech as standard to make every mile easier

Kit levels have taken a noticeable step up. Even the entry SE L 60 arrives with LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, keyless entry with walk-away locking, wireless phone charging with active cooling, a rear-view camera with front and rear sensors and an electric tailgate with Virtual Pedal. There’s a 13-inch infotainment screen as standard and predictive adaptive cruise control to keep motorway miles calm and efficient. The brief here is clear: less option-box confusion, more of what drivers actually use, right out of the gate. 

Move to Edition and you gain full LED Matrix beam headlights with animated indicators, an electric driver’s seat with massage, extra safety kit and Unique Dark Chrome exterior detailing. SportLine 85x gets the full business-athlete treatment: sports suspension, all-wheel drive, 20-inch alloys, head-up display with augmented reality, Area View cameras, the illuminated Tech-Deck and a premium sound system. For drivers doing long stints – or anyone who simply wants a more premium feel – these are the sort of upgrades that matter day in, day out. 

It’s worth mentioning the new design language, too. The Modern Solid look gives the Enyaq a cleaner face, new Škoda lettering and a distinctive light signature. It’s a smart, professional aesthetic that looks right at home in the car park of a client’s office. 

#3 A calmer, greener cabin for the working week – and the weekend

Company cars are personal spaces as much as they are business tools, and the Enyaq’s cabin leans into that. Six Design Selections – eight if you include the vRS-specific vRS Lounge and Suite vRS – mix durable, high-quality materials with a modern colour palette. The new Lounge interior, for instance, pairs microsuede with artificial leather and light green stitching for a contemporary, understated vibe; there’s also Suite Cognac Design Selection leather tanned using olive-leaf extract and a Lodge Design Selection option that uses ECONYL yarns made from recycled sources. The result is a cabin that feels premium without being precious – a place you’ll be happy to spend a full day in, then load up for family duties at the weekend. 

Space is the Enyaq’s other ace. The SUV offers a vast 585-litre boot that expands to 1,710 litres with the seats folded, while the Coupé gives you 570 to 1,610 litres. There are the usual Škoda Simply Clever touches – hooks, pockets and neat details like a QR code linking to instructional videos in the boot – that make the everyday faff a little easier, whether that’s safely stashing IT kit or slinging in a buggy. 

And the fundamentals haven’t been forgotten. There’s a five-inch Digital Cockpit ahead of you and that crisp 13-inch central screen for navigation, media and EV-specific info. On SportLine models the head-up display adds augmented reality guidance so your next turn quite literally appears in your line of sight – a small thing that reduces missed junctions and the stress that follows. 

#4 Smarter software, simpler controls and a helpful voice assistant

The new Enyaq’s interface is easier to live with. A reworked home screen puts the useful stuff in reach and a new Heaters function lets you activate all the warming features – seats, wheel and more – with a single tap on frosty mornings. Quick-access favourites live in a top bar, so you can jump straight to battery pre-conditioning or Intelligent Speed Assist without diving through menus. It sounds minor, but in daily use it’s the difference between faffing and flowing. 

The MyŠkoda app has also grown up. Trip Planner now gives a clearer overview of suggested charging stops and can prioritise Powerpass-compatible networks; you can lock and unlock the car remotely, keep an eye on vehicle health and even let up to four guests access key connected features. For fleet teams, that means easier support for drivers on the move and cleaner data for planning. 

There’s a new voice of reason on board, too. Laura, Škoda’s in-car assistant, now taps into ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) to handle broader queries while still controlling the car’s own functions. Need a quick fact before a client meeting, or directions to the nearest charger that works with your plan? Keep your hands on the wheel and just ask. Škoda keeps vehicle and personal data locked down – the assistant can’t see your private information and interactions aren’t stored – so you get the smarts without the worry. 

Parking tech has levelled up as well. With the optional Intelligent Park Assist suite – standard on vRS models – the Enyaq can learn regular manoeuvres of up to 50 metres and repeat them for you, or even complete them under your supervision from outside the car via the app – handy in tight spaces or busy car parks when you’d rather guide from the sidelines. It’s the sort of quietly brilliant tool that stops a small stress becoming a big one at the end of a long day. 

#5 More power, faster charging and new flexibility

Performance has nudged upwards where it counts. The Enyaq 60’s 201bhp motor is good for 0-60mph in 7.8 seconds and a 99mph top speed, with the smooth, instant shove you expect from an EV when you’re joining a fast-moving dual carriageway. Step into the Enyaq 85 and output rises to 282bhp – trimming the 0-60mph sprint to 6.5 seconds and upping the top speed to 111mph. Choose the 85x and you gain all-wheel drive for confident traction in the wet without sacrificing that easy, effortless pace. And for a real turn of speed, the vRS models pack a punchy 335bhp which is good for a 0-60mph dash in 5.2 seconds. For salary sacrifice drivers, it’s a cost-effective and tax-efficient way to access a sprightly EV; for fleets, it’s extra performance delivered silently and without a penalty at the pump. 

Charging speeds are brisk. At a suitably powerful DC charger, the Enyaq 60 can take on energy at up to 165kW, moving from 10 to 80% in as little as 24 minutes. On versions with the larger battery, 10-80% per cent takes as little as 28 minutes at up to 135kW; the all-wheel-drive 85x supports up to 175kW charging and can also charge from 10-80% per cent in as little as 28 minutes, while the vRS models support 185kW charging and can top up from 10-80% in as little as 26 minutes. Back at base or at home you’ll charge at up to 11kW on AC, which means an easy overnight refill on a typical wallbox. You spend less time waiting, more time doing. 

There’s fresh flexibility on the energy side, too. On 85 and 85x models, bidirectional DC charging (V2H) allows the Enyaq’s battery to act as a home energy store when paired with compatible hardware. In simple terms, you can top up off-peak and feed power back to your home setup when rates peak – a clever way to stretch savings that’s particularly attractive for SMEs and drivers who work from home between trips.

The New Skoda Enyaq is more than a light refresh, then. It improves an already excellent car in almost every way, making it a compelling vehicle for fleet managers and user choosers alike. 

