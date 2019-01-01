New Skoda Enyaq: 5 updates that make it better for business

The Škoda Enyaq helped a lot of UK drivers discover that an electric family car could be simple, spacious and great value. Now Škoda has refined the formula. You get a sharper design, a more sustainable cabin and software that’s easier to use on the move, plus the kind of long-legged efficiency that keeps stops short and costs sensible. SUV or Coupé, this is the Enyaq that feels ready-made for business: professional on the outside, relaxing on the inside and thoroughly straightforward to run.

We’ve picked out the five areas where the Škoda Enyaq has been improved most significantly, listing the ones we appreciate most and that make the biggest difference for company car drivers and fleet managers.

#1 Sleeker aero, longer range and lower whole-life costs

The quickest way to save money is to use less energy, and the new Enyaq’s cleaner shape does exactly that. A slimmer Tech-Deck face, refined air curtains and new aero-optimised wheels help the SUV achieve a drag coefficient from 0.245Cd, with the Coupé from 0.229Cd, so the car slips through the air more easily on the motorway slog. The upshot for drivers is fewer charging stops and for fleets it’s less energy consumed per mile – small gains that add up month by month.

Range is the confidence-builder. On the official WLTP cycle the Enyaq 85 SUV is rated at up to 359 miles, with the Coupé variant stretching this to up to 365 miles. Even the all-wheel-drive 85x posts up to 334 miles for the SUV and up to 336 miles for the Coupé. Meanwhile the sporty vRS version is rated for up to 334 miles in SUV form and 342 miles as a coupe. If you’re stepping into EVs for the first time, the entry Enyaq 60 still delivers up to 269 miles, which is plenty for a week of commuting. For anyone planning regional travel, that 85 battery’s extra headroom makes light work of long days. That’s good news for drivers’ diaries and your energy spend.

From a policy perspective, the Enyaq’s zero-emission status keeps Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) favourable by design, while its efficiency, brisk charging and generous standard kit help lower whole-life costs while keeping drivers happy. BiK is just 3% in 2025/26, rising by just 1% annually, significantly undercutting plug-in hybrid and diesel models.

Add in the big-car boot, the calm, contemporary cabin and a suite of active safety tech that now includes Blind Spot Detection and Crew Protect Assist as standard, and you’ve got exactly what most business drivers and fleets want: an EV that feels like a safe bet, not a leap of faith.