6 ways the Skoda Elroq makes a great company car

With low running costs, clever safety equipment and incredible practicality, we think Skoda Elroq makes great business sense.

A company car is known as a perk for a very good reason – it simply makes your working life better. But a good company car goes further, because it improves every aspect of your motoring life, no matter whether you’re trawling up and down the motorway to client meetings during the week, or taking the kids into the back of beyond at weekends.And that’s where the Skoda Elroq fully justifies the term ‘perk’. Here’s why we think the Skoda Elroq makes an ideal company car. 

#1 Long range and short charging times

There are four battery options to choose from, so there’s a Skoda Elroq to suit, no matter what your daily driving life entails.The range kicks off with the 50 model, which features a 55kWh battery and an official WLTP range of up to 232 miles – more than enough for a week’s commuting or the odd trip to see a customer. Next up is the 60 model, complete with 63kWh battery and official range of up to 265 miles.Need more range? The Skoda Elroq has got you covered, because the 85 model has an 82kWh battery and an official range of up to 356 miles. There’s also the range-topping vRS version, which adds an extra dose of performance and comes with an 84kWh battery and a range of up to 339 miles.So, no matter whether you have a short daily commute or tend to pile on the miles as you work hard and play harder, the Elroq won’t let you down.And don’t go thinking that a big battery range means a long time spent at the charger. That couldn’t be further from the truth, because the battery in every Elroq can be charged from 10% to 80% in less than half an hour – just about enough time for a quick lunch or coffee stop. In short, there’s no need to structure your day with the Elroq’s charging needs in mind – it’s flexible enough to fit around you.

#2 Standard safety equipment

Yes, you want your car to look good. You want it to perform well, too. But first and foremost, you want it to keep you and your family safe – and that’s exactly what the Skoda Elroq does.SE trim gets the ball rolling with a comprehensive roster of standard safety kit, including a lane assist system, emergency steering support with Turn Assist, which helps you to steer away from an incident, and a front automatic emergency braking system that can detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. Helpful for keeping your car away from avoidable scrapes, and avoiding unnecessary downtime. On top of that there are two ISOFIX child seat fixings on the outer rear seat and one on the front passenger seat, plus more airbags than the Space Hopper production line.Edition models enhance this with a Travel assist system that incorporates narrow-lane assist and urban evasive steering support. Rear side airbags come as standard with the SportLine trim level, so whichever trim level you opt for, you and your family will be looked after.

#3 Everyday practicality

If there’s something that all Skodas are renowned for, it’s practicality. A huge amount of thought and care goes into making each Skoda flexible and easy to live with, and the Elroq is no exception.For a start, it’s roomy, with more than enough space for five six-foot-tall adults and everything they bring – the boot offers 470 litres of space when all five seats are in use, and 1580 litres when the rear seats are folded down.And it’s no conventional boot area, because it’s filled with hooks, a height-adjustable shelf, and a partition net, all of which means you make the most out of the huge space. There are also an additional 48 litres of storage space dotted around the cabin, so you’ll always have plenty of room to store the essential odds and ends that are vital in modern life. Better still, many of the cabin’s storage areas are lined, so your stuff won’t slide around and rattle as you cruise silently along the road.Skoda’s Simply Clever features are all present and correct, too, including an ice scraper (complete with tyre-depth gauge) in the boot and an umbrella stored in the driver’s door.

#4 Sustainability

The Skoda Elroq has been designed from the ground up with sustainability at its heart. This ethos goes way beyond simply featuring a pure-electric drivetrain that puts out zero local emissions. For example, one of the materials used throughout the Elroq is called dark chrome – and not only does it look great, but it’s also a much more environmentally friendly product than traditional chrome plating.But that’s not all, because the interior of the Elroq features a range of recycled materials, which are used on everything from the seats to the umbrella stored in the driver’s door.For starters, the seat covers are made of artificial leather and grey RecyTitan fabric. It is used for the door panels, seats, instrument panel, centre armrest and knee area. This clever material contains 78% recycled PET, for example from drinks bottles. And in a first for Skoda, fibres from mechanically recycled post-consumer clothing (6%) are blended in a high-tech process. This clever new method, which pays careful attention during the spinning and weaving of yarns, means the materials are comfortable and durable, while also being sustainable. The remaining material consists of new PET and mechanically recycled fibres, and the fibre blend is processed without any further chemical treatment.Should you happen to choose the optional Lodge Design Selection you’ll be treated to a similarly impressive exercise in sustainability. It features a material called TechnoFil, which is composed of 75% recycled ECONYL® fibres and 25% polyester. Those innovative ECONYL® yarns re-use nylon waste, such as fishing nets, fabric scraps and carpets destined for landfill, transforming them into new nylon yarn. It's excellent at resisting friction and abrasion, so it’s impressively durable, and  ECONYL® nylon is also 100% regenerable, allowing yarns to be recycled repeatedly without ever losing quality.So, not only does the Elroq have a reduced impact on the planet during its construction and life, much of it can also be recycled again at the end of its life.

#5 Punchy performance and low BiK rates

In a Skoda Elroq, rapid performance is a given, and the sheer ease with which the car gathers pace makes every journey simple.The 50 model starts the range, but you’d never know it, such is the verve with which it accelerates. Indeed, a 0-60mph time of 8.7 seconds makes overtakes simple.The 60 version covers the same sprint in 7.7 seconds, while the 85 dashes past 60mph in just 6.4 seconds.Not fast enough? Well, the hot all-wheel-drive vRS version features two electric motors, and can cover 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds. This level of performance actually manifests itself in a feeling of relaxation, because having such accelerative power at the end of your right foot means that carrying out manoeuvres such as joining rapid motorway traffic is easy, and then keeping up with the hordes is stress-free.The relaxation continues when you see your monthly Benefit-in-Kind tax bill, because it’s incredibly low. The Skoda Elroq is a pure electric vehicle, so puts out no local emissions and therefore qualifies for the lowest 3% BiK banding. That makes perfect business sense.

#6 Designed to make you feel special

Having a company car that makes you feel special every time you get into it is one of life’s joys. And this is something that the Skoda Elroq nails.Skoda offers five interior design options, called Loft, Lodge, Suite, SportLine and vRS Lounge.Loft cars feature grey fabric on the dashboard and seats, enhanced with artificial leather and contrasting stitching. It’s all designed to make you feel like you’re relaxing in a livingroom, albeit one with a constantly changing view out of the window.Lodge offers black and light grey seating with the ability to spec contrasting orange seatbelts. And of course, the seats are made from that ecological ECONYL® material.The Suite design selection offers a soothing blend of black leather and artificial leather that’s designed to make you feel like “you’ve really arrived”, even though you’ve actually only just left.And the SportLine interior treatment is aimed at those who want to get where they’re going in a hurry. So, there’s a combination of leather and black microsuede for the seats, plus a three-spoke leather sports steering wheel that’s also heated, plus numerous carbonfibre touches around the cabin.The sportiest of all is the vRS Lounge, which features a different combination of leather and microsuede, sports seats and lime green highlights.Your Skoda Elroq company car is like having an assistant that takes care of much of your day. The infotainment system incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and USB-C charging port up front, and if you choose Edition trim, wireless charging with cooling function is available, as is a charging port in the rear-seat area. Better still, Skoda’s intuitive digital voice assistant Laura is cleverer than ever, thanks to the integration of ChatGPT.

Conclusion

If you’ve been wise enough to choose a Skoda Elroq from your firm’s company car list, you’ve got a car that is not only a silent business partner, but is also the friend that comes along and makes every weekend expedition that little bit better. The sheer roominess and flexibility takes all the strain out of work journeys, and means you can pack in more stuff to enjoy at the weekend.On top of that, the rapid performance, long range and brief charging times bring a joy to each outing. Plus, the potential to drastically reduce your running costs is a real boon. And every time you get into the Elroq, the classy, high-tech, luxurious cabin will make you feel like a real VIP.No wonder the Skoda Elroq fully justifies the term ‘perk’.

