6 ways the Skoda Elroq makes a great company car

A company car is known as a perk for a very good reason – it simply makes your working life better. But a good company car goes further, because it improves every aspect of your motoring life, no matter whether you’re trawling up and down the motorway to client meetings during the week, or taking the kids into the back of beyond at weekends.And that’s where the Skoda Elroq fully justifies the term ‘perk’. Here’s why we think the Skoda Elroq makes an ideal company car.

#1 Long range and short charging times

There are four battery options to choose from, so there’s a Skoda Elroq to suit, no matter what your daily driving life entails.The range kicks off with the 50 model, which features a 55kWh battery and an official WLTP range of up to 232 miles – more than enough for a week’s commuting or the odd trip to see a customer. Next up is the 60 model, complete with 63kWh battery and official range of up to 265 miles.Need more range? The Skoda Elroq has got you covered, because the 85 model has an 82kWh battery and an official range of up to 356 miles. There’s also the range-topping vRS version, which adds an extra dose of performance and comes with an 84kWh battery and a range of up to 339 miles.So, no matter whether you have a short daily commute or tend to pile on the miles as you work hard and play harder, the Elroq won’t let you down.And don’t go thinking that a big battery range means a long time spent at the charger. That couldn’t be further from the truth, because the battery in every Elroq can be charged from 10% to 80% in less than half an hour – just about enough time for a quick lunch or coffee stop. In short, there’s no need to structure your day with the Elroq’s charging needs in mind – it’s flexible enough to fit around you.

#2 Standard safety equipment

Yes, you want your car to look good. You want it to perform well, too. But first and foremost, you want it to keep you and your family safe – and that’s exactly what the Skoda Elroq does.SE trim gets the ball rolling with a comprehensive roster of standard safety kit, including a lane assist system, emergency steering support with Turn Assist, which helps you to steer away from an incident, and a front automatic emergency braking system that can detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. Helpful for keeping your car away from avoidable scrapes, and avoiding unnecessary downtime. On top of that there are two ISOFIX child seat fixings on the outer rear seat and one on the front passenger seat, plus more airbags than the Space Hopper production line.Edition models enhance this with a Travel assist system that incorporates narrow-lane assist and urban evasive steering support. Rear side airbags come as standard with the SportLine trim level, so whichever trim level you opt for, you and your family will be looked after.