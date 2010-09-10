BACK TO ALL NEWS
Competition: Win two nights in Paris courtesy of Renault

Enter now to be in with a chance of experiencing an unforgettable French getaway for two...

10 September 2010

To celebrate the launch of Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Renault is giving one lucky winner, and a guest, the chance to enjoy an unforgettable weekend getaway in Paris.

The prize includes return first-class Eurostar travel from London St Pancras, departing Friday 31 October 2025 and returning Sunday 2 November. On arrival at Gare du Nord, a private transfer will whisk you to a luxurious 5-star hotel, where you’ll enjoy a two-night stay with travel insurance included.

On Friday evening, you’ll dine in style at the Michelin-starred Restaurant Le Meurice Alain Ducasse. With €1,310 to spend on the night, you and your guest can indulge in some of the finest French cuisine Paris has to offer.

You’ll also take part in a traditional wine-tasting experience and have plenty of time to explore everything the City of Light has to offer.

For your chance to win this exclusive experience, enter via the link below. Terms and conditions apply*. Competition runs from 00:00 1 September to 23:00 30 September 2025. Enter the competition here.

* ONE ENTRY PER PERSON. UK RESIDENTS ONLY. OVER 18s. FULL T&Cs APPLY.

