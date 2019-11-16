Taking your fleet electric in 7 simple steps

Electric vehicle sales are booming. Although overall UK car sales have been down by around 29% for the past couple of years, sales of pure-electric cars have rocketed and they now make up 14.6% of the market.

It’s a similar story in the commercial van sector. In 2021, the UK had the highest number of plug-in electric vans sold in Europe and there were around four times as many Plug-in Van Grant (PIVG) applications compared with the year before. Proof that more individuals and businesses than ever are making the electric switch.

OVO Energy has long been at the forefront of this electric revolution: confidently flying the EV flag since 2019 with a growing fleet of all-electric vehicles aimed at lowering the company’s carbon footprint, improving the air we breathe, and cutting its operational costs.

You can learn more about why OVO Energy made the switch and the big benefits it has seen in doing so, but here – according to OVO Energy – are the seven key steps that will help you take your fleet electric.

1: What role does your fleet play in your business?It's a simple question but one that holds the key to how you might move your fleet towards an all-electric future. From sales teams to smart meter installation, OVO Energy's fleet of vehicles are the backbone of its customer outreach and play a vital role in its services.

With that in mind, OVO’s commercial vans need to be able to carry heavy loads, provide the space for bulky items, and go the distance without fuss. “Assessing the size, range, payload and related technologies gives you an idea of what you’ll need from your BEV,” says Ben Guest, OVO Energy’s Field Services Director. “There’s no sense opting for an EV if it won’t be able to complete the task with ease and efficiency.”

2: Get everyone on board

“It is critical to align your business behind the direction you want to take your fleet,” says Ben. “Where possible, set goals, get buy-in and executive sponsorships to involve and engage stakeholders and EV evangelists within your company.