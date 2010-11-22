MINI Aceman: eight key features (and why they matter)

Goldilocks would absolutely love the new all-electric MINI Aceman. Blending compact city-friendly dimensions with elevated crossover style, it delivers the perfect blend of driving confidence, family-friendly five-seat space and all-round practicality. Ultimately, it’s a car that cuts any need to compromise. It’s fundamentally ‘just right’.

As MINI’s first dedicated all-electric model, the MINI Aceman also offers an exciting glimpse of what’s next for MINI in terms of sustainable design and smart connected in-car tech. That’s why we decided to take a look at the eight big ways in which the MINI Aceman changes the game for MINI and all-electric crossovers in general.

As you might expect, it all starts with the way the MINI Aceman looks.

#1 Elevating iconic MINI design

As the automotive world goes all-in on all-electric, MINI (like many brands) is facing another key turning point in its long and storied history of always evolving to fit the mood and the times, while staying true to its iconic roots. The MINI Aceman – as MINI’s first dedicated electric-only model – is a key part of that transition.

“Given that MINI is a very traditional brand, the question was: how do you evolve a brand like this into the future,” explains Head of MINI Design Oliver Heilmer. “To answer that, we went back to the birth of the classic Mini to understand the spirit of Sir Alec Issigonis and derive from this where the MINI brand is heading today.”

The answer is something MINI calls ‘Charismatic Simplicity’: a theme which is imbued throughout the modern MINI range, while also allowing each model – such as the new all-electric MINI Aceman – to have its own distinct personality.

Measuring 4079mm long, 1754mm wide and 1514mm high (with a modestly elevated crossover-style ride height), the MINI Aceman fits in perfectly between the MINI Cooper hatchback and the larger MINI Countryman SUV. Not too big; not too small. Not too elevated; not too low-slung. Just right, you could say.

At the front of the MINI Aceman, angular new LED headlights with three optional light signatures frame MINI’s fresh electric interpretation of its iconic octagonal grille. Along the side, rugged wheel arches amplify the MINI Aceman’s crossover character – further reinforced by the broad SUV-style rear, the sporty retracted rear window and the extended spoiler. Like the headlights, the MINI Aceman’s vertical taillights can be personalised with optional light signatures.

“The MINI Aceman fits perfectly into the urban environment as it reinterprets the classic MINI values in a modern all-electric crossover,” says Heilmer. “It’s very compact because of its short overhangs at the front and rear. It’s agile and exudes a determination to forge ahead.”