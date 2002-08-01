The new Kia Niro: three company cars in one, from hybrid to electric

If you’re looking for an effortlessly efficient company car that can help you cut your benefit-in-kind (BIK) contributions, reduce your daily running costs, and lower your emissions – while still doing the job for work trips and weekend escapes – there’s rarely a one-size-fits-all solution. Until you consider the all-new Kia Niro.

Think of the all-new Kia Niro as three cars in one. At its core, a spacious comfortable SUV that puts the future at your fingertips through state-of-the-art technology that makes every journey convenient, safer and more enjoyable. Then, pick your perfect level of electrified efficiency, with a range of hybrid and all-electric powertrains that let you reduce the impact and expense of work trips and family driving, while still having the right car for your personal life. What could be simpler?

First, there’s the ease of the Kia Niro Hybrid. Think petrol familiarity with enhanced efficiency. Next, the Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid seamlessly blends urban-friendly electric range and long-distance petrol-hybrid flexibility, perfectly balancing convenience and improved economy. Then, there’s the fully-electric Kia Niro EV with an impressive 285 miles of electric range and rapid top-up recharging that keeps you moving.

Every version of the all-new Kia Niro is driven by the belief that starting your path towards an electric future doesn’t mean changing how you drive. You just want to do it more efficiently. So, which is the right pick for your company car? Let’s find out.

Find out more about the all-new Kia Niro range

Kia Niro Hybrid: get-in-and-go convenience

The all-new Kia Niro Hybrid is your ultimate get-in-and-go hybrid company car. It’s the closest of the range to a conventionally powered car, but it actually amps up every journey with the added benefit of electric hybrid assistance – improving your efficiency, without ever having to worry about plugging in for a top-up charge.Under its skin, Kia’s small but mighty 1.6-litre GDi petrol engine is mated to a compact electric motor and 1.32 kWh lithium-ion battery. Kia’s intelligent hybrid system then gets them working in tandem to seamlessly boost your fuel economy without needing to adjust the way you drive.Electrically-assisted power boosts, electric coasting and regenerative braking combine to produce up to 140PS and 265Nm of torque, with fuel economy up to 64.2mpg (WLTP Combined Cycle).

With a BIK rate of just 25-26% for the 2022/2023 to 2024/2025 tax years, BIK contributions for a 20% tax payer would be just under £115 per month, while someone in the 40% tax bracket would still only pay just under £230 per month.With a guaranteed low BIK rate and affordable everyday running costs, it’s the perfect balance for a highly convenient company car.