How the Hyundai IONIQ 6's smart tech transforms electric driving

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 rethinks the idea of how electric cars can look, with a sleek, graceful, low-slung saloon silhouette that bucks the trend for large all-electric SUVs –significantly reducing the car’s drag and delivering up to 338 miles of range[1].

The IONIQ 6 hasn’t only been designed and sculpted to look different, though. It has also been engineered to think differently (and think smarter) with a wealth of advanced electric powertrain and always-online navigation and connectivity technology.

All these features work seamlessly together to enhance the IONIQ 6’s already impressive all-electric range, while also using ultra-rapid charging[2] to make top-ups easier, faster and more time-efficient, meaning you spend less time standing still. It also makes every element of driving safer and easier, whether you’re in the heart of the city, enjoying open A-roads, or taking a long-distance trip on the motorway.

Combined with the IONIQ 6’s near-silent electric drive and cosseting interior, it all serves to take all the stress out of driving, while also contributing to IONIQ 6’s five-star Euro NCAP rating, with a ‘Best-in-Class’ in the Large Family Car category.

We recently took the IONIQ 6 on a journey across Scotland to find out how it’s sleeker and smarter in every way, and you can see how we got on in the video below. But we also took the time to explore the 14 ways in which the IONIQ 6’s advanced tech is transforming the future of electric driving. Read on to learn more…

Learn more about the Hyundai IONIQ 6

#1 An ultra-wide digital dashboard that is fast and intuitive

Sitting at the heart of the Hyundai IONIQ 6’s spacious interior is a large ultra-wide digital dashboard that blends a pair of large 12.3-inch high-definition displays to offer a seemingly uninterrupted screen on which driver and passenger can share navigation, car settings and a wealth of entertainment and information apps, using Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

The two screens feature large bold attention-grabbing graphics that make navigating settings, apps and your route feel seamlessly simple – whether you’re using the touchscreen or Hyundai’s intuitive voice control. You can also pick a traditional black backdrop or – for something a bit different – a stylish modern white backdrop.

#2 Always-online connectivity to guide life’s journeys

Hyundai’s Bluelink Connected Car Services and Hyundai Live Services turn your IONIQ 6 into an always-online ultra-connected device.

Using live cloud-based navigation that includes real-time traffic, parking and charging data, the IONIQ 6’s electric route planner helps you find the best path for your journey – whether it’s the fastest roads, or the fastest chargers closest to your route for quick top-ups.