Hyundai IONIQ 6: streamlining the future of electric design

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is a car that unquestionably changes the game for electric thinking: marking a fresh new dawn for Hyundai, and for electric cars as a whole.

In a world ever-more populated by seemingly ever-bigger electric SUVs, the IONIQ 6’s sleek and sculpted four-door saloon design bucks the trend and challenges convention, rethinking the idea of how electric cars can look, while also delivering even more range in the process – up to 338 miles of range[1], in fact.

Equally, the IONIQ 6’s ultra-rapid charging capability[2] and its ultra-smart always-online navigation helps you streamline your journeys: cutting the time you spend on top-ups to make all-electric journeys even easier and more time-efficient.

Having picked up 4-star What Car? and 4.5-star Autocar reviews and a hat-trick of 2023 World Car Of The Year awards, the IONIQ 6 follows in the footsteps of the equally convention-defying IONIQ 5 with its own wealth of accolades and acclaim.

But how does all of its streamlined design and game-changing tech work in the real world? To find out, we took the IONIQ 6 from the heart of the Glasgow on a quest to learn how it’s simply sleeker and smarter in every way. Watch the video or read on to see how we got on.

Architecturally sleek and efficient

The story of what makes the IONIQ 6 uniquely different to other electric cars starts with its sleek and elegant silhouette: a gracefully streamlined form that has been sculpted purely and wholly by aerodynamic function to deliver even more range.

The fact that the IONIQ 6 looks pretty damn good is the icing on the cake. That’s why we’re starting our journey beside a crop of equally elegant buildings, which are bringing a new sense of architectural style and progressive sustainability to Glasgow’s Clydeside dockland district.

The spine of the Glasgow Science Centre and the arch of the Clyde Arc bridge perfectly evoke the tense bow line that extends from the front of the IONIQ 6 to the rear. On the other side of the Clyde is the glowing form of the OVO Hydro – a live events venue with a net zero commitment to sustainability. Next to it is the Foster + Partners-designed SEC Armadillo, its interlocking shell design inspired by the hydrodynamic form of ships prows, harking back to Glasgow’s ship-building heritage.

Like those buildings, the IONIQ 6 blends heritage and modernity in equal measure. Inspired by iconic aero streamliner designs of the 1930s and naturally aerodynamic forms within nature, but honed using today’s advanced virtual wind tunnels, its sleek low-slung low-drag profile slips even more effortlessly through the air.

Look past the IONIQ 6’s Intelligent Front Lighting System with its distinctive Parametric Pixel daytime running lights, and you start to see a wealth of subtle aero details along the IONIQ 6’s flanks.