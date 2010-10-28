How Hive home charging puts you in the driver’s seat

Put simply, home charging is the easiest and most efficient way to charge an electric car. Just pull up on your driveway, plug in and charge your EV when it’s not being used, and you can start your next journey with the maximum range. No waiting around. No fiddling with payment cards. Just simple cost-effective charging on your doorstep.

Plug in overnight when renewable energy is more readily available and EV dedicated energy tariffs are cheapest, so you could cut your running costs and your impact on the environment even more.

But what if you want to get even smarter: using your time even more wisely, and saving even more money? That’s where the Hive EV Charging smartphone app comes in. Utilising all of its extensive experience from the world of intelligent in-home technology, Hive has created an ultra-intuitive smartphone app that works intelligently with the Alfen home charger – putting you in the driving seat, wherever you are.

So, whether you’re relaxing at home on the sofa, at work, or out with friends, you can control your charging time and charging costs remotely from anywhere. Here’s how it works.

How we drive and when we drive varies from person to person. So, too, does the way we charge and when we charge our electric cars. That’s why the Hive EV Charging app has been designed to make it easier than ever to customise your home EV charging – letting you top-up how you want and when you want, with the flexibility to chop and change as needed.

The Hive EV Charging app’s ‘Plug & Play’ setting is the simple choice, providing a quick-fire option for everyday charging, especially when you’re busy. Simply park up, plug-in and tap the app to charge.

The app lets you see the real-time costs of your EV charging so that you can instantly pinpoint and avoid charging during more expensive peak-time periods – helping you to avoid any nasty unexpected surprises on your next home energy bill.The app will also automatically communicate with your Alfen smart home wall charger – either stopping the charge automatically when your electric car’s battery is full, or, you can manually check your charging status and end the session early as and when you have enough charge for your next journey.

Get better informed; cut your costs

If you want to be even smarter with your charging – topping up your electric car’s battery in the most time-efficient way at the most cost-effective prices – that’s where the Hive EV Charging app’s in-depth charging history and custom schedule comes in.

Via the Hive app’s EV Charging History section you can keep on top of exactly how much you have charged and how much it has cost – including how much it’s costing you by day, by week or by year, in kWh or pounds and pence, or whether you’re doing more of your charging during peak or off-peak times. As a result, you can spot patterns where you’re either saving more or spending more, helping you make easy changes in your charging that can help you to cut your costs if you have a dedicated EV friendly tariff.