CUPRA Born: why it’s a 5-star What Car? electric car

Find out why our sister title thinks this stylish family friendly electric car is a practical companion around town and great fun to drive on the open road
When it comes to picking an all-electric car, you probably have a pretty discerning list of must-haves. Great electric range, rapid charging and impressive day-to-day practicality almost certainly top the list. But on top of that, don’t we all want an electric car that’s fun to own and to drive – with a decent dose of standout style, impressive in-car tech, and impressively poised handling?

Well, that’s where the CUPRA Born comes in. Depending on which model you choose, it boasts an official range of between 266 miles and 348 miles, with rapid charging capability that lets you top up from 10% to 80% in around 30 to 35 minutes. 

It has all the interior space and practicality (and more) of a typical hatchback, with as much room for luggage as a Volkswagen Golf. Plus it’s got bags of zestful driving character and impressive long-distance comfort and refinement, making it a great companion on both epic adventures and quick trips to the supermarket.

And now the CUPRA Born comes with a wealth of added incentives – including 0% APR with a £2,500 deposit contribution, a complimentary Ohme home charger, a £750 pre-paid Mastercard, and a 5-year warranty.

So, the CUPRA Born isn’t just an amazing electric car to drive; it’s a great electric car, full stop. And that’s why the our colleagues at our sister title What Car? have given it a 5-star review and named it their Best Small Electric Car To Drive in the 2024 What Car? Awards. So, let’s have a closer look at why they gave it these accolades. 

Incredibly fun to drive

Let’s start with the fun factor. CUPRA is a brand that’s all about driving for the love of it and doing it with style. So, when it came to crafting CUPRA’s first all-electric model, CUPRA’s designers and engineers took all the knowledge gleaned on the similar Volkswagen ID 3 and added a whole lot extra on the CUPRA Born for good measure – making it even more appealing to go (and enjoy going) the extra mile.

Shorter, narrower and lower than many of its large all-electric SUV rivals, the CUPRA Born is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform – which has been designed around a low-slung battery pack that lowers centre of gravity and pushes the wheels out to the corners for a long wheelbase. 

The CUPRA Born also uses a rear-mounted rear-wheel drive electric motor that delivers more compelling driving character. Delivering up to 230PS of e-Boost power, with 310Nm of instantly accessible punchy all-electric torque, the CUPRA Born can sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 6.6 seconds. The range-topping CUPRA Born VZ is even more amped up, with up to 326PS and 545Nm, letting you dash from 0-62mph in as little as 5.6 seconds.

“The CUPRA Born rails against the idea that small electric cars have to be boring,” What Car? said in its five-star review. “You might expect the CUPRA Born to feel very similar to the Volkswagen ID 3, because they share many of the same parts, but CUPRA has positioned the CUPRA Born as a sportier option – both through its more aggressive look, and the way it drives. 

“The CUPRA Born sits slightly lower and its steering is set up differently: the result being a more engaging driving experience. If you drive them back-to-back, you’ll appreciate the tweaks that make the CUPRA Born sharper and more fun. 

“Whichever CUPRA Born you go for, a single electric motor drives the rear wheels, and the steering, suspension and brakes have been tuned to make the car more engaging. Being more focused on sportiness means the CUPRA Born offers tidy and precise handling. Thanks to accurate, well-weighted steering and decent body control, it’s more engaging to drive than the Renault Megane E-Tech and the MG4 – which loses its composure a little when pushed hard. It’s an absolute breeze to steer through town and easy to thread smoothly down a B-road.

“There’s also a hot enhanced CUPRA Born VZ with even longer electric range, which gets a stiffer suspension setup for sharper, more playful handing. It inspires even more confidence in corners and is even more enjoyable to drive quickly.”

#2 Fantastic range & fast charging

Range is always an important figure for electric cars: especially a fun-to-drive electric hot hatch like the CUPRA Born, which positively encourages you to go the extra mile. And don’t think that all of that added performance will compromise how far you can go. The CUPRA Born offers plenty of range, whichever model you pick.

The core CUPRA Born V1, V2 and V3 trims come with a 58kWh battery that offers an official range of up to 266 miles – which What Car? says is all that most buyers will need. If you want more, the CUPRA Born V3 offers the option of a 77kWh battery with an official range of up to 348 miles, while the range-topping high-performance CUPRA Born VZ has a 79kWh battery with an official range is up to 372 miles.

The What Car? road-test team were also impressed with how fast you can top the CUPRA Born’s battery up. “A 10-80% top-up on a public charger will take around half an hour. With a 7kW home wall box, you’re looking at empty to full in around nine hours in the 598kWh version, and 12 hours in the 77kWh.”

#3 Perfect for long journeys

With the CUPRA Born’s great hot-hatch driving character, appealing long-range capability, and fast charging speeds that keep you moving, you’ll probably be planning some epic long-distance road trips. And that’s another area in which the CUPRA Born shines compared to some of its key rivals.

As the What Car? road test team explained in its five-star review: “The CUPRA Born is a reasonably comfortable electric car, and does a good job of absorbing lumps and bumps in the road. With precious little noise from its electric motor, it’s very quiet at town speeds. Pick up the pace, and it’s still impressively hushed – far more than the MG4 or, indeed, most petrol or diesel alternatives.

“The CUPRA Born’s ride height has been lowered slightly compared with the similar Volkswagen ID 3, making it a little firmer. But the difference isn’t huge and the CUPRA Born is more settled than the MG4. The high-performance CUPRA Born VZ gets adaptive suspension as standard, which means you can adjust the setup to better suit the road you’re on. As such, the CUPRA Born VZ is comfortable, even with its large 20in alloy wheels.”

#4 Plenty of space for passengers and luggage

When it comes to heading off on long road trips, you’ll want to pack in plenty of friends and all their stuff, and this is another area in which the CUPRA Born shines. 

“The CUPRA Born is roughly the same length as the Volkswagen Golf and is just as roomy in the rear,” What Car? said. “There’s space for at least a six-foot passenger to sit behind someone equally tall without feeling squished. At 385 litres, the CUPRA Born's boot is about the same size as a Volkswagen Golf’s and will be fine for such daily duties as carrying a small buggy, the weekly shop or a weekend away.”

#5 Stylish, high-tech and impressive value

Last, but certainly not least, CUPRA hasn’t only focused on sprightly performance and sporty driving character with the CUPRA Born. It has also delivered impressive levels of standout style and smart connected tech – inside and out.

“The overall feel of quality inside the CUPRA Born is much better than in the MG4 and the Nissan LEAF,” What Car? said. “Its basic layout is the same as the Volkswagen ID 3, but a slightly different and broader mix of materials and colours mean that the CUPRA Born looks and feels classier inside – especially around the centre console and arm rests.

“Regardless of the trim you go for, you get a small but clear 5.3in display that shows your speed and remaining range. A 12in touchscreen infotainment comes as standard and features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. The screen itself is bright and clear, and the operating system is slightly more intuitive than in the Volkswagen ID 3. The CUPRA Born VZ has a 12.9in touchscreen with an updated system which is easier to use – thanks to a simplified layout and a slightly faster response.” 

The CUPRA Born also comes with impressive levels of equipment on every model. “The entry level CUPRA Born V1 gives you LED headlights, climate control, parking aids and 19in alloy wheels, which is all you really need,” What Car? explained. “The CUPRA Born V2 has privacy glass, heated windscreen washer nozzles, and a head-up display to project your speed onto the windscreen. It also gets heated seats and a heated steering wheel if you like your creature comforts.

“The CUPRA Born V3 comes with 20in wheels and electric front-seat adjustment with a built-in massage function. The top-of-the-range CUPRA Born VZ is similarly equipped, with 20in wheels and sports bucket seats up front.

The CUPRA Born also gets an extensive suite of safety kit, as What Car? outlines: “That includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, a driver fatigue monitor and traffic-sign recognition, which shows you the speed limit of the road you’re driving on. And, just like the closely related Volkswagen ID 3, the CUPRA Born scored a full five stars [for safety] when it was tested by Euro NCAP.”

And there you have it: five fab reasons why the CUPRA Born is a five-star car. So, maybe it’s time to add this all-electric model to the top of your wish list.

