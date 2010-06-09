CUPRA Born: why it’s a 5-star What Car? electric car

When it comes to picking an all-electric car, you probably have a pretty discerning list of must-haves. Great electric range, rapid charging and impressive day-to-day practicality almost certainly top the list. But on top of that, don’t we all want an electric car that’s fun to own and to drive – with a decent dose of standout style, impressive in-car tech, and impressively poised handling?

Well, that’s where the CUPRA Born comes in. Depending on which model you choose, it boasts an official range of between 266 miles and 348 miles, with rapid charging capability that lets you top up from 10% to 80% in around 30 to 35 minutes.

It has all the interior space and practicality (and more) of a typical hatchback, with as much room for luggage as a Volkswagen Golf. Plus it’s got bags of zestful driving character and impressive long-distance comfort and refinement, making it a great companion on both epic adventures and quick trips to the supermarket.

And now the CUPRA Born comes with a wealth of added incentives – including 0% APR with a £2,500 deposit contribution, a complimentary Ohme home charger, a £750 pre-paid Mastercard, and a 5-year warranty.

So, the CUPRA Born isn’t just an amazing electric car to drive; it’s a great electric car, full stop. And that’s why the our colleagues at our sister title What Car? have given it a 5-star review and named it their Best Small Electric Car To Drive in the 2024 What Car? Awards. So, let’s have a closer look at why they gave it these accolades.

Incredibly fun to drive

Let’s start with the fun factor. CUPRA is a brand that’s all about driving for the love of it and doing it with style. So, when it came to crafting CUPRA’s first all-electric model, CUPRA’s designers and engineers took all the knowledge gleaned on the similar Volkswagen ID 3 and added a whole lot extra on the CUPRA Born for good measure – making it even more appealing to go (and enjoy going) the extra mile.

Shorter, narrower and lower than many of its large all-electric SUV rivals, the CUPRA Born is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform – which has been designed around a low-slung battery pack that lowers centre of gravity and pushes the wheels out to the corners for a long wheelbase.