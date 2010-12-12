CUPRA Born: 9 cool features we adore

If you’re thinking about making the switch to an electric car, but don’t quite have the confidence to make that leap of faith, CUPRA’s new, unmissable Love Me or Leave Me[1] offer could be your perfect introduction to the world of plug-in power.

Love Me or Leave Me gives you 100 days to fall in love with the all-electric award-winning CUPRA Born to see exactly how well it fits into your life. What’s more, CUPRA are so sure you’ll fall head over heels for the Born that if you’re not totally smitten after the 100 days, you can simply hand it back. Who said break-ups have to be nasty?

And with up to 372 miles of range[2] (Born VZ official WLTP test figures), stand-out-from-the-crowd styling, loads of family-friendly space, plenty of next-generation tech, and impressive rapid charging that keeps you moving, it’s hard to see why someone wouldn’t love the CUPRA Born.

But to put that theory to the test, we decided to spend some one-on-one time with this sporty hatchback to see if it would take our fancy. Here are the nine things we adored the most.

[SUBHEAD] #1 Coast-to-coast rear lights

When talking about the design of a car, they say if you simply can’t help but look back at it as you’re walking away, you know it’s a real head-turner (literally). Well, when it comes to the CUPRA Born, you’ll need to be careful, such is the amount of time you’ll spend glancing back over your shoulder.

With its pin-sharp bodywork creases, sleek LED headlights, aggressive shark-like nose, sporty rear diffuser, steep-raked A-pillar, textured colour-contrasting mouldings on the C-pillar, and a broad, hunkered-down stance, the CUPRA Born has kerb appeal by the bucketload, and firmly puts to bed the myth that electric cars are boring to look at.

If we had to pick one design feature of the CUPRA Born that we love the most, though, it’s got to be the dazzling coast-to-coast rear LED lightbar that spans the entire width of the tailgate. Not only does it give the CUPRA Born a truly space-age look, it looks utterly spectacular at night.

[SUBHEAD] #2 Puddle lights

The rear lightbar isn’t the only bit of illuminated thinking we love on the CUPRA Born. Up front, every CUPRA Born gets stylish triangular LED daytime running lights as standard, along with ultra-powerful LED headlights that cut through the night like a hot knife through butter.